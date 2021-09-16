KENANSVILLE – The Duplin County Airport is set to receive $60,000 in state funding as part of the federal funds approved by the NC Board of Transportation. The grant will fund additional sedimentation and erosion control, according to George H. Futrelle, Duplin County Airport director.
The airport is in the final building stages of two 12,000-square-foot aircraft hangars, which are part of the AirPark Hangar Complex that will house the North Carolina Forest Service. The completion deadline for the hangar complex was extended to Oct. 19.
“What this project entails is the relocation of the North Carolina Forest Service Eastern Aviation Hub for firefighting,” said Futrelle. “We’re anticipating having a ribbon cutting sometime around the first of November or before Thanksgiving,” said Futrelle.
The airpark hangar complex includes site infrastructure needed to provide office space, airfield, and land-side access.
According to Futrelle, the airport will be leasing the new facility to the NC Forest Service for their Eastern NC operations. The geographical location of the airpark made it a great fit.
In terms of economic development, the relocation of the NCFS will bring new jobs to Duplin County, and “as the global transport grows there is potential for growth,” Futrelle said.
“Two of the pilots have already purchased homes in Duplin County, one in Kenansville and one in Beulaville,” Futrelle said. “So that’s exciting. We will probably see more of the pilots moving here.”
“We’ve been working on this project for a while. It was first talked about in March of 2017, which tells you how far it goes back, said Futrelle. “We started the land clearing in 2019. We had to clear 6 acres of trees to get it ready for all the site development. We started construction in 2020.”
The relocation of the North Carolina Forest Service, Eastern Aviation Hub to Duplin County will be a great benefit to the county and the airport according to Futrelle.
“For us to have a part in their mission to fight forest fires, and the economic benefit that will be derived from having them here will be great for Duplin County,” said Futrelle. “We are excited about it.”
Duplin County Airport’s location makes it a strategic gem for its convenient access by air or land, with proximity to six Interstate 40 exits that provide connections to I-95, I-85, I-77, and I-26. Accessibility to most East Coast destinations within a day’s trucking distance, two State Port facilities within a one-hour drive, and two major international airports within a 70-minute drive in addition to its close proximity to four foreign trade zones.