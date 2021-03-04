KENANSVILLE — School teachers in Duplin County rolled up their collective sleeves last weekend to their own good and the greater good.
Cary Powers, assistant superintendent of the county’s federal programs, student support services and exceptional children program, said any teacher or school administrator wanting Covid-19 vaccine shots would have that opportunity at clinics on Friday and Saturday.
The move comes as NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced a third vaccination group that includes school personnel.
Those at Wallace-Rose Hill High and its feeder schools were given shots at Wallace Elementary on Friday. Those from James Kenan, North Duplin and East Duplin were given the vaccine on Saturday at the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville.
“Kudos to the Duplin County Health Department for helping to make this happen,” Powers said. “They have been great to work with.
“This has been a learning process for everyone since at least last fall.”
There are approximately 1,200 employees of the Duplin Schools, including 500 to 600 teachers.
Community members from Group 1 and Group 2 were also allowed to get the vaccine.
Those given shots will be called back “in a month” for the second vaccine, which would assure each of avoiding death or hospitalization from the virus.
“It’s a personal choice,” Powers said. “Some may not want it. It is not a requirement of the school system. We’ve been in discussion about making this happen since the governor hinted it was around the corner. When the word came we were ready.”
Powers said he was pleased with the peace of mind the vaccine provides for school employees.
“I feel a sense of relief for the people who contacted us about getting the vaccine,” Powers said. “They wanted to get it as soon as possible, and by working with the Health Department, I feel we accomplished that goal.”
Students in grade 5 and lower will return to the classrooms for in-person learning (Plan A) on March 15.
“Sue Ellen Cottle, our nurse supervisor, and the school nurses have done a phenomenal job dealing with this,” Powers said. “From Day 1 they’ve been on top of it, whether it was telling us how to handle a positive test to what happens if there is a quarantine situation.”
Gov. Cooper also increased the number of people who can attend middle school and high school athletic contests to 30 percent of the outdoor facility’s capacity.
The stay-at-home restriction from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. was lifted, bars were allowed to sell alcohol until 11 p.m., and other entertainment facilities, such as bingo and gaming establishments, were given 250-person capacity caps.
Indoor venues can house up to 15 percent of capacity.
While not saying the exact number of school employees who got the shot, Powers said he was “surprisingly happy how many DCS employees made appointments for the vaccine.
“Every staff member who requested a vaccine got a first dose,” he said. “There was little to no waiting and some wanted it that way or not at all.”