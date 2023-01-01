...PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE WATERS OVERNIGHT...
Patchy dense fog is beginning to develop across the coastal waters
and sounds late this evening. Fog may become more widespread
overnight, reducing visibilities to less than 1 mile at times into
Monday morning. A Marine Dense Fog Advisory may be needed later
tonight.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
All-way stops coming to Duplin County in the New Year
TEACHEY – Several all-way stops will help ring in the new year across Duplin County.
The following are the dates and locations of the new all-way stops:
Jan. 3: U.S. 117 and Bay Road
Jan. 17: U.S. 17 Alternate and West Trade Street
Jan. 31: N.C. 403 and Rones Chapel Road/Summerlins Crossroad Road
Jan. 31: N.C. 403 and Graham Road
These intersections were reviewed, and based on their crash patterns, were identified as benefiting from the addition of stop signs and pavement markings. An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes. To learn more about them, visit this NCDOT webpage.
While crews are working at the locations listed above, drivers are asked to slow down and proceed with caution.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.