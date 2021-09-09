KENANSVILLE — The town of Kenansville proposed an amendment to its livestock ordinance during the Kenansville Board of Commissioners’ August meeting.
The proposed ordinance states that it is unlawful to keep livestock (and domestic animals ordinarily raised on a farm), on any lot, stable, or other enclosure within the town’s corporate limits — except in the agricultural district.
Animals such as cows, horses, mules, chickens, turkeys, hogs, sheep, goats, cattle, swine, donkeys, or other livestock are not allowed and are subject to requirements established by the Unified Development Ordinance.
Roosters are strictly prohibited within corporate limits. Up to 10 chickens are allowed per track of land under single ownership within the corporate limits.
Town officials remarked that the restriction does not apply to the Duplin Commons or any locations owned by the town of Kenansville used specifically for special events that utilize livestock.
All animals kept within the corporate limits shall not be permitted to run at large. Any animal that is not under the physical control or restraint of its owner is prohibited.
Additionally, the proposed ordinance states that “Animal excessive noise making, excessive odor, attacking or interfering with individuals on adjacent property, disturbing garbage containers are considered a nuisance and shall be removed immediately from the property.”
The fine for non-compliance with the ordinance is $100 per day of non-compliance.
For more information about Kenansville ordinances, visit duplincountync.com/ordinances-policies.