CALYPSO — The May session of the Calypso Town Hall meeting was a packed house. Following prayer to open the meeting, Mayor David Tyndall swore in the new town clerk, Amanda Monk. Then the night’s agenda and prior meeting minutes were approved.
Representatives from Calypso Baptist Church reported an update concerning their remodeling project and drainage issue. They were able to secure a temporary solution on their own, but they are awaiting a permanent solution from the town.
“Whatever is best for the town and the church, we want to be part of that solution,” said a Calypso Baptist Church representative. “We would also like to inform you that we have a new church pastor, Jonathan Brothers. He will be very active in our Calypso Recreational Program and North Duplin Athletics. He is moving here from Florida with his wife and four daughters. We hope you will take the time to come meet him and introduce yourselves.”
The board then discussed and approved allocations for city budgets as well as contracting Adams Company to administer grants for all the plans and programs of the town.
Captain Jason Brock from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office was present to discuss any questions concerning the new contract for police coverage. Mayor Tyndall stated that the contract increased from $1,800 a month to $2,000.
“This allows for 29 hours a week of coverage with eight of those hours being between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.,” Mayor Tyndall said. Board members expressed to Captain Brock that they would like to see an increase in night coverage especially during ball season. Captain Brock explained where the different points of evening coverage were in town including cars cycling around the ballpark.
“If you have other needs,” Captain Brock said, “we would be happy to discuss them and see if we can accommodate them.” The board voted to approve the new police contract. The new contract will begin with the 2022-23 fiscal year starting in July.
Monk, then presented the proposed 2022-23 budget. She explained the different categories of funding and how they are reviewed on different reports. “We have $394,700 in our total general revenue and expenses. That’s a big budget for a little town,” Mayor Tyndall said.
Mayor Tyndall and Monk then explained the funds available to the town because of the American Rescue Grant. “We have a $10 million windfall to pay expenses like salaries without pulling from our actual general funds,” Mayor Tyndall said.
“This can open the door for us to spend money the way we want to in our local economy on projects for our town and basically replace the spent money with the grant money,” Monk explained.
The board approved amendments to the current budget allowing them to move funds to cover shortfalls, but they plan to hold a public hearing next month to approve the 2022-2023 budget.
Parks and Recreation announced that opening day for T-Ball/Softball season is May 7. Mayor Tyndall suggested that the side of the concession stand would be a good opportunity for a sign or painting on the building itself.
“We need to see what it would cost to do something like that,” Mayor Tyndall said. “It would look good for our town.”
In some of the final business, one board member brought up that one of the town’s CDs with Southern Bank will mature on May 10.
“If we move it to another bank, it would give us leverage to get better interest if we ever need a loan on a project,” she said. The board discussed the fact that higher interest rates at United Bank of Mount Olive could increase their earnings. The board voted to approve transfer of the funds on the basis of diversifying the town’s portfolio.
Lastly, the meeting turned to a close session to review personnel positions.
Calypso town hall meetings are held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at 103 West Trade Street, Calypso.