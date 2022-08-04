Andrew Cole

 Contributed

WALLACE — The Duplin County Historical Society will feature Andrew Cole as the guest speaker for the Aug. 6 meeting at noon at the Rose Hill Restaurant. The meeting is open to the public.

Andrew Cole is a Duplin County native who grew up in Potters Hill. Cole became interested in history at a young age, attending living history events at Liberty Hall and listening to his grandparents talk about growing up around Beulaville in the 1940s.