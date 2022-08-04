WALLACE — The Duplin County Historical Society will feature Andrew Cole as the guest speaker for the Aug. 6 meeting at noon at the Rose Hill Restaurant. The meeting is open to the public.
Andrew Cole is a Duplin County native who grew up in Potters Hill. Cole became interested in history at a young age, attending living history events at Liberty Hall and listening to his grandparents talk about growing up around Beulaville in the 1940s.
Cole attended James Sprunt Community College before transferring to Appalachian State University to pursue a degree in public history, which he obtained in 2016. Beginning that same year, Cole began working seasonally for the National Park Service, a job which allowed him to combine his love for history and nature. During his year-long stint with NPS, Cole had the opportunity to work at several parks around the nation’s capital.
Cole returned to North Carolina in late 2017 when he took a job at Historic Edenton State Historic Site. There he served as the site’s interpretation coordinator and collections manager before being promoted to programs coordinator.
Cole currently resides in western North Carolina with his wife Jade and daughter Rosalie, where he serves as the director of the Museum of Ashe County History. The museum is housed in the county’s historic 1904 courthouse and details the story of Ashe County, as well as rural Appalachian life. Throughout his public history career, Cole has also had the opportunity to volunteer at several historic sites, including Antietam Battlefield, Fort Fisher, and the CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center. In his spare time, Cole enjoys being outdoors, writing, photography, and seeking out local historic sites.