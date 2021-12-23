WARSAW — Town of Warsaw officials discussed ongoing complaints concerning animal control during a recent town board meeting.
Town Manager Scotty Summerlin stated this is not a new issue. He reported staffing and limited resources associated with animal control within town limits.
As it is the case with all town services, there is a level of service and a cost associated with that service, said a city official during the meeting. In emergency cases of dangerous or vicious animals, the town will intervene, sometime with assistance of Duplin County.
Currently the town administration has taken on a policy of not providing a taxi-service for unwanted animals. In the past, residents used to set traps and upon capture of an animal it was taken to the Duplin County Animal Shelter. In fewer occasions in cases that involve destruction of property, the policy was put in place to keep costs down for animal control.
Often times is a small group of residents requesting that the town take full responsibility for trapping and transporting an animal from Warsaw to the animal shelter in Kenansville.
If the town goes to the extent of trapping all animals to take to the county, scheduling a fee for the service was recommended by Summerlin. Town officials will look into a Pay as You Use approach to animal control services. This would include a fee schedule to cover the overall costs of providing different levels of service, from loaning out a trap, to baiting and setting up the traps and transporting the animals to the Duplin County animal shelter.
Commissioner Russell Eason requested to table this item to discuss further after the first of the year. No further action was taken.