WALLACE -- North Carolina General Statute 143-215.10C requires permitted animal operations to issue a press release when a discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters or wetlands.

In accordance with statute and their permit, the Sholar Finisher Farm in Wallace, N.C. had an animal waste discharge on Jan. 23, 2023 at approximately 1 p.m. of an estimated 9,775 gallons from a sprayfield with approximately three hours duration. The discharge may have affected Holly Shelter Creek in the Northeast Cape Fear River Basin.