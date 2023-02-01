...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Animal waste discharge reported in Duplin County
Amanda Hatcher
NC Cooperative Extension Duplin County Center
WALLACE -- North Carolina General Statute 143-215.10C requires permitted animal operations to issue a press release when a discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters or wetlands.
In accordance with statute and their permit, the Sholar Finisher Farm in Wallace, N.C. had an animal waste discharge on Jan. 23, 2023 at approximately 1 p.m. of an estimated 9,775 gallons from a sprayfield with approximately three hours duration. The discharge may have affected Holly Shelter Creek in the Northeast Cape Fear River Basin.
The N.C. Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Jan. 24, 2023 and is monitoring the incident.