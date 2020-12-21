RALEIGH — The application period for the N.C. Rural Center’s Homegrown Leaders training is open for individuals who live and/or work in the following counties in Eastern North Carolina: Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Johnston, Jones, Onslow, Sampson and Wayne counties.
Homegrown Leaders is a training program whereby participating rural leaders will gain an understanding of the importance of using a regional lens for developing long-term, sustainable solutions to common challenges and for capitalizing on innovative opportunities for growth. Participants will also learn and apply skills needed to address the critical issues of racial equity, adaptive leadership, and community economic development.
“Leadership development has been a core part of our work for more than 30 years,” said N.C. Rural Center President Patrick Woodie. “And now more than ever, our rural communities need leaders who can connect and collaborate across county lines.”
Homegrown Leaders, which has previously operated in Western North Carolina, will hold a series of convenings over the next two years, covering a 42-county region in Eastern North Carolina.
The three-day training will be held virtually in order to protect the health and safety of participants; however, there will be daily small group discussions and reflections, as well as breakout topics on regional economic development priorities in order to help build and enrich the region’s leadership network.
“Graduates of our Homegrown Leaders program will join our network of leadership alumni, which consists of members from all 100 counties in North Carolina,” said N.C. Rural Center Senior Director of Leadership and Engagement Bronwyn Lucas.
The application period opened on Dec. 15, and will close on Jan. 15, 2021. The registration fee is $150 and there are a limited number of scholarships available. Applicants accepted into the program will be notified in late January, and the training will take place virtually on Feb. 24-26, 2021.
“Our rural communities have changed a lot in the past few months, and our next generation of leaders will have an incredible task ahead of them,” said Lucas. “We know our leadership development work takes on an even more critical importance now, and we are looking forward to connecting, training, and collaborating with leaders in Eastern North Carolina.”
Homegrown Leaders is funded by the Anonymous Trust, North Carolina Community Foundation, Smithfield Foods, First National Bank, North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, and the U.S. Economic Development Administration.