April 2023 Duplin County DBA May 11, 2023

The following assumed business names were recorded in the Duplin County Register of Deeds Office for the month ending April 30, 2023:

Christina Stokes DBA Cactus Corner
Joseph Farrior DBA A Farrior's Touch, LLC
Aly Padilla Aguiluz DBA Faith Roofing and More