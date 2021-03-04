The following sex offenders were charged for offenses related to restrictions that agreed to at their time of sentencing, or are being sought for violations.
- Kenneth Joel Timmons is a registered sex offender with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office in the Rose Hill area. Timmons has been charged with failure to report change of address. Timmons has not be located at this time.
- Mishell Fennel Newkirk is a registered sex offender with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office in the Warsaw area. Newkirk has been charged with failure to report change of address and failure to register. Newkirk has additional charges for tampering with his electronic monitoring device. Anyone with any information on Timmons or Newkirk’s whereabouts are being asked to call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.
- Johnathan Tyree Lane is a registered sex offender with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office in the Calypso area. Lane was charged on Dec. 4 with failure to register. Lane received a $40,000.00 unsecured bond.
- Constantino Medellin is a registered sex offender with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office in the Warsaw area. Medellin was charged on Oct. 28 with failure to register and failure to report new address. Medellin received a $50,000.00 unsecured bond.
- Christopher Gautier is a registered sex offender with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office in the Seven Springs area. Gautier was charged with failure to report-noncompliance. Gautier received a $40,000.00 unsecured bond on Dec. 8.