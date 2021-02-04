KENANSVILLE — Mothers, fathers, grands and a lot of teachers and administrators were given a shot of relief on Monday when the Duplin County Public Schools allowed students to return to the classroom under Plan B in North Carolina’s coronavirus protocol.
But it was not a vaccine. Rather it is the latest attempt to begin a return to normal during a still-raging pandemic.
While most communities across the U.S. are still struggling for answers to containing the virus, the transmission rate of new average cases was 40 percent lower on the final day of January than at its peak three weeks earlier.
The average reported death rate in the past seven days was more than 3,000, meaning the race to beat the virus is still a nationwide challenge.
“Currently, we are seeing a decline in Covid-19 cases in Duplin County which hopefully will allow us to increase the number of students in our schools.” said Dr. Austin Obasohan, Duplin County Schools superintendent. “The safety of our students and staff has always been our No. 1 priority. Duplin County Schools has monitored Covid data since the pandemic began and we have shared state guidance documents with our staff in order to ensure that we are following all recommended guidelines. We have also been in regular contact with the Duplin County Health Department as they have provided recommendations and additional guidance to make sure that we are making the best possible decisions regarding school plans.”
Students have been on Plan C or remote learning since returning from the Christmas holiday break. The school year started on Aug. 17 under that plan before moving to Plan B in September.
DCPS’s boldest move yet will be rolled out March 15 when K-5 students will move to Plan A, which has students in classrooms four days a week with Friday being a remote-learning day. But parents will have a say in their children’s school schedule.
“The Plan A for K-5 as approved by the Governor will allow all K-5 students to return to school Monday through Thursday,”Dr. Obasahan said. “Friday’s will remain a 100 percent Remote Instruction/Mandatory Teacher Workday for K-13 students. Parents will always have the option to choose what is best for their child — in-person learning or 100% remote instruction.
“Under this plan, DCS will operate under “Plan A” health and safety requirements established by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction as outlined in the ‘Lighting Our Way Forward’ state guidance document.”
Dr. Obasohan said everyone in the schools and in Duplin communities has been working hard and making adaptations to meet a sometimes-moving target when it comes to balancing education and the pandemic safety.
“We know this has been some of the most challenging times that our students, parents, teachers and community have ever faced,” he said. “We must commit to work as hard as we have ever worked before so we can begin to close the social, emotional and academic gaps our children have experienced in this pandemic.
“We want to continue to encourage our parents and families. This has not been easy for them and they have had to take on more than they ever have before. However, we must remain unified to stay the course and we will get through this together.”
Dr. Obasohan said schools have the PPE equipment they need, that school staffs have been prepped in virus protocol, and that there could be changes based on new data that moves the changing curve of the pandemic.
The public schools stopped in-person learning on March 15 of last year, and nothing in education has been the same since. While most students will return to classrooms, parents have the option of keeping their children on Plan C — all-remote learning.
“The Board and district staff will continue to monitor the health data and make adjustments as necessary,” Dr. Obasahan said. “Moving forward, schools will still require daily health screenings, face coverings and frequent hand-washing. Buses and classrooms will continue to be disinfected on a daily basis while school facilities will continue to be sanitized twice a week. We ask everyone to remain diligent in practicing the 3 W’s, and continue to stay healthy.”