KENANSVILLE — ACC and UNC basketball legend Phil Ford visited Duplin County for Take Your Best Shot, a public event focused on encouraging the public to make informed decisions concerning their health, on March 29 at the Ed Emory Auditorium in Kenansville.
Community Care of NC, Vidant Duplin Hospital and Duplin County collaborated to host the event with a catered meal, speaking engagement, autographs, pictures, and access to COVID-19 vaccines. Duplin County Health Director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay organized the event and said, “we want to raise awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine as well as talk to our young athletes about their whole mental and physical health.”
When asked why Ford, was asked to speak at this event, Simmons-Kornegay said, “I am a Carolina graduate, so I bleed blue. I was thinking outside of the box about what would motivate our people and I thought of Phil Ford.”
Ford was a record-breaking ACC and NBA point guard from 1978-85, and he went on to coach in basketball from 1988-2011. Though retired from both today, he still travels to speak at different events encouraging young athletes and the public to be good citizens.
“I have had a lot of blessings in my life especially being blessed to have a family of my own,” Ford said in an interview before the event. “I am a Christian and believe in doing the right thing. I am here tonight to encourage everyone to get the information they need to make informed decisions about vaccination. We are all free to make our own choices in this country and that is a good thing, but I was asked to come and I believed it was the right thing to do.”
Ford repeated these sentiments in his address to the public. “I chose to get as much information as I could about the vaccine from research I did on my own with doctors and scientists — not just the opinion of friends and neighbors. I encourage you to do the same,” Ford said. “As of today, I chose to be vaccinated.”
While supporting the health event, Ford also shared his wisdom about playing basketball as well as the coaches of Carolina history from Dean Smith to the current coach, Hubert Davis. “Walter Davis was my teammate and Hubert’s uncle, so I met Hubert when he was just a little dude about 8 or 9 years old that rode in the car with us while we were playing and winning gold medals,” Ford said. “When I look at him now, I still see that little kid, not this older man.”
When asked about the differences and similarities between coaches Smith, Williams and Davis, Ford said they were very much the same in how they practiced, but Davis is playing a little different.
“He is trying to make the instruction something everyone can understand,” Ford said. “The fire, want to win and loyalty to each other is the same as it has always been at Carolina. We are very fortunate to get Hubert Davis as our coach. He has shown he is not just a good coach but also a good leader. We could have folded two or three times this year, but he knew when to whip them and when to love them.
“When there is a love built between the players and the coach, it all works better,” Ford said. “I couldn’t be happier for them.”
As a former player and coach at Carolina as well as a friend to Coach Hubert, Ford has been welcomed at all the Carolina practices. A scheduling conflict, however, kept him away from the practices during all the heat leading up to the rivalry games with Duke.
Feeling a little superstitious heading into the Final Four, Ford said “you can bet I won’t be there (for any of the practices), but it should be a great game.” His words turned to prophetic wisdom on April 2.
At the public health event on March 29, there were only 51 active COVID-19 cases across the entire Vidant Health system. Health professionals advocated that vaccination is key to keeping the numbers low. Simmons-Kornegay said she has similar events in the works to bring in athletic guest speakers from other sports such as football and soccer.
“We want to reach as many people as possible, and we know that the sports interest is big in this area,” Simmons-Kornegay said. At least a dozen attendees from the event signed up to be vaccinated following the event.