KENANSVILLE — The smell of barbecue filled the Duplin County Events Center once again at the annual Blue, Brew, and ‘Que Festival last weekend. The event was held on March 26. Although there was a smaller crowd than in previous years, the energy at the bluegrass stage was full of excitement at the March 26 event.
The main attraction was of course the BBQ. Festival attendees could pay $5 for tasting tickets to try it at the beginning of the festival, then throughout the day sandwiches and plates were sold. This year’s festival had 20 teams in the BBQ cookoff, but only three teams took home the main prizes. 1st place went to Beach Boys BBQ all the way from Cherry Grove, South Carolina. The brothers-in-law do BBQ competitions as a hobby. They said doing the festivals is a time to get away.
“It’s comradely. It’s fun. It’s something to do. It’s a hobby,” said Chris Fineran. “We’re brothers. We married sisters. This is the only time we get to spend together.”
“We get to leave the wives at home, and we get to come out here and have fun,” Steve Sumner added.
Second place was awarded to Fired Up BBQ, and 3rd place went to Pocosin Boys. There were also a couple of special category awards given. The award for 2022 Best of the Best Champion was vested to Riverbums BBQ. 2022 Sauce Master Champion went to 392 BBQ.
The live music is always a big hit at the festival. People can be seen singing and dancing in the concert area of the festival, and some even rent spaces to set up their VIP tent section such as Gwen Newman and her friends who traveled from Swan Quarter, N.C.
“We came for all of it, and more! It’s awesome because we are girls who want to have fun!”
This year’s performers were The Grass Strings, Kyle Petty, Becky Bullard Band, Tim White & Troublesome Hollow, and The Cleverlys. The festival not only had great music but a large lineup of food, beer, and wine vendors.
First-time vendor Langdon Girls came from their hometown Princeton, N.C. Their ice cream truck was the idea of two sisters, the younger of the two said she loved working in the truck.
“Langdon Girls is a family-run business. We wanted to start it because we noticed around our town we didn’t have anyone doing it, like it used to be. So we thought it was a good idea. I love that I get to work with people that are in my family that I really really love, and I love that we get to do everything together.