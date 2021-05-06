The Faison Fire & Rescue hosted a Firefighter Certification Rescue class last weekend. The program brought together firefighters from Faison, Oak Wolfe, Pleasant Grove, Pricetown, Seven Springs, Spivey’s Corner and Number 7 Township.
“The class was a great experience for new and seasoned firefighters to work on technical skills of our job,” said Chief Lee Kennedy, Faison Fire & Rescue. “The participation from other departments helps focus on working together and knowing how everyone’s tools operate. Also, we were able to show the use of our new Edraulic battery-operated extrication tools.”
The special tool mentioned enables rescuers to help victims as it requires no hoses and no power unit.