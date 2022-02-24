BEULAVILLE — The town board held its second meeting of the year at the municipal building on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Members of the board discussed updates from the Public Works Department. Contractor Donny Pierce worked with the Public Works Department to review areas that needed repair around town.
Two areas on Jackson Street and one on Church Street have been identified as roads that need to be fixed. Board members believe 18-wheelers have caused the damage.
“A lot of our back streets are falling apart,” said Commissioner Kenny Whaley. “Without some patching, we are going to have some major problems.”
The repairs for the roads are underway.
Other topics discussed during the meeting:
• Police Chief Jamie Rogers announced that they are back fully staffed and that they were still shopping around for a new truck for the department.
He also expressed his appreciation for the businesses in Beulaville who worked together to keep everyone safe during the two ice/snow storms Duplin County faced this year.
“I’d like to thank the businesses in town. Most of them let their employees off and closed their businesses during the storm, so we didn’t have many accidents,” Chief Rogers said.
• The Waste Water Plant has been treating an average of 160,000 gallons per day and received 5.4 inches of rainfall since the last update.
• The town offices are continuing to follow COVID-19 safety precautions.
• The project advisory committee plans to have their first meeting by the end of February, and they will be receiving a survey and questionnaire.
• The recreation department is going to have a baseball/softball league. Sign-ups were sent out.
• The town received a notice that they were invited to the second round of the application process to receive grant money from the Community Benefits and Health Initiative Grant from Vidant Duplin Hospital. If received, the town plans to use the money for parks and rec.
• Williams announced that the town will be receiving quotes for their meter reading project. Once the project is completed, the town would be able to monitor and read the water meters from the town office.
This will alleviate one task for the public works department which is currently short-staffed and will enable them to catch issues such as leaks much faster.
This project is being funded by the American Rescue Plan grant.
• The board decided to approve pursuing the purchase of a property in town. If the purchase goes through, the land would be used to store emergency fuel sources and equipment and would also house the emergency operations building.
• Commissioner Kenny Whaley discussed the town’s budget, mentioned he noticed a problem with the internal control showing up every year. Williams stated it is not an out-of-the-ordinary problem. The board plans to meet again for a budget meeting.
“I want us to be frugal when it comes to spending money. We’ve been really blessed to get this money, and a truck, and many other things that have been given to us, but at the same time I don’t want us to break the bank,” Whaley explained.
It was brought up that there has been a major increase in the amount of phone and credit card payments.
The board discussed the processing fees and has decided to look into how much they can charge when people make a payment by card.
The town is also in the process of updating the website.
The town board meets every first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m., at the Beulaville municipal building.