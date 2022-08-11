Beulaville chief of police turns down pay increase so employees can get better salaries

BEULAVILLE — Police officer pay was up for discussion again at this month’s Beulaville town hall meeting. Beulaville Police Chief Jamie Rogers shared he was still having issues keeping officers due to low pay. Beulaville officers have some of the lowest salaries in the area.
During the discussion, Commissioner Delmas Highsmith suggested that Chief Rogers put some numbers together for the board to review.
“We already got you covered,” Rogers said jokingly. Interim Town Manager Lori Williams then explained that the proposed pay increase would raise the three current patrol officers salary to $38,000, the captain to $48,000 and the new hire starting at $38,000. The increase in pay would cost the town $17,638 per year including taxes, state retirement, and 401K.
“I’m going to speak from a business aspect. If you look at them as an asset, you need to do what you can do to keep them. That’s just the way it is if an employee is valuable to you,” said Commissioner Gene Wickline. “It costs more and takes longer to train them than it is to adjust salaries to where they should be. We need to take steps to get comparable to neighboring communities. That’s my opinion.”
“They do things that no one else wants to do. You got to look at the risk,” Commissioner Highsmith added.
Mayor Hutch Jones spoke about increasing pay for the police chief as well. Williams and Chief Rogers both explained that the chief position was not included in the proposal.
“We’re not including the chief. My people first,” said Chief Rogers. “I’ll wait until next year.”
After much discussion, the board unanimously approved the salary increases to $42,050 for patrol officers and $50,050 for the police captain starting the next pay period.
After the pay increase subject was settled, Williams presented Sandy Plain Sod request to continue leasing the approximately 38 acres they currently do, along with a request to lease the approximately 13 acres across the street that are owned by the town.
Part of the remaining land is reserved for wildlife. Sandy Plain Sod was on a contract before the town purchased the land earlier this year. Commissioner Kenny Whaley told the board that he knew a few local farmers that were interested in bidding on the lease of 51.05 farmable acres of property.
There was not much discussion on the topic from the commissioners at first. The town decided to discuss renewing with Sandy Plain Sod first, and if no agreement is made, the board will open it up for bidding. The motion was carried by the board.
Among other topics discussed were money for town projects. Beulaville was recently approved to receive $5,000 in reimbursements for adding car charging stations in town. The proposed locations would be in the East Park parking lot and at the park. The town also received a $10,000 through an ECU health grant for parks and recreation projects. They are applying for $500,000 through the Parks and Recreations Trust Fund.