Beulaville chief of police turns down pay increase so employees can get better salaries

Beulaville board approves salary increases for Beulaville Police patrol officers after Chief Jamie Rogers turns down pay increase so employees can get better salaries.

 Lauren Branch

BEULAVILLE — Police officer pay was up for discussion again at this month’s Beulaville town hall meeting. Beulaville Police Chief Jamie Rogers shared he was still having issues keeping officers due to low pay. Beulaville officers have some of the lowest salaries in the area.

During the discussion, Commissioner Delmas Highsmith suggested that Chief Rogers put some numbers together for the board to review.