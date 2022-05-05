BEULAVILLE — Legal Aid of NC is hosting a free Wills and Advance Directives Clinic at the Beulaville Presbyterian Church, located at 205 E. Main Street, Beulaville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.
Property ownership and estate planning are likely not the first things that come to mind when preparing for hurricane season, but having the appropriate documents can be a critical factor to recovery after a storm. Estate planning can provide certainty if a disaster strikes and there is an extended recovery process. These documents ensure that decisions are made the way an individual would like for them to be.
During the free event, Legal Aid representatives will provide estate planning services and also discuss information about other disaster-related legal services offered by the organization. Legal Aid’s services are free of charge.
Assistance for survivors of Hurricane Florence is available. Legal Aid representatives will provide participants with help to access recovery assistance for damage to their homes sustained during the storm. This includes assistance with recovery assistance applications and appeals, including the Rebuild NC Homeowner Recovery Program. The organization may also be able to help when other legal issues arise during the recovery process.
While walk-ins are welcome, advanced sign up is preferred. Please call 984-297-2010 to secure a spot and answer screening questions before the event.
For those who would like to learn more about Legal Aid’s services and eligibility, call the Legal Aid helpline at 866-219-5262.