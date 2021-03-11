BEULAVILLE — A proposed manual outlining employment practices for the town of Beulaville dominated most of the agenda during the town council meeting on Monday.
Consultant Matt Livingston said he was addressing the board to discuss the new manual that should provide the foundation for the town’s human resources system.
The new manual looks at a pay and classification plan for all town employees and updates job descriptions based on interviews that Livingston had with various town employees about what their jobs currently entail.
Most of the discussion centered around pay, and how Beulaville’s pay scale compares to other towns of similar size in North Carolina.
“We did find that you’re underpaid in several areas,” Livingston told the board, “even when you look right here in Duplin County.”
He explained that without upgrades in salaries for town employees like police officers, that town officials will likely have a problem hiring and keeping good staff.
“You get what you pay for,” Livingston said. “There are boards that will hire a town manager for fifty thousand a year, and then they find that a few years down the road, everything is messed up.”
Livingston said he used information from the N.C. League of Municipalities, and that he also “went right to the source” and talked to individual towns about what they pay their employees. What he found is that Beulaville pays considerably less for workers in some comparable jobs.
Commissioner Eugene Wickline took issue with some of LIvingston’s findings and recommendations, however, and questioned some of his methodology.
“Did you compare the tax base?” Wickline asked. “We have a tax base of $95 million, and some of the towns I’m seeing here are twice that. When I look at towns that have two and a half times our tax base, they’ve got a lot more money to work with than we do.”
LIvingston said he did compare tax bases, but he argued that even if a town has a higher tax base, Beulaville should consider those towns to be competition for workers because employees will eventually jump ship to go for a higher salary elsewhere.
The board took no action on the proposed manual, but Mayor Hutch Jones asked Livingston to go back and make more comparisons to towns in Duplin County and bring back some potentially revised recommendations.
In other business, the council heard monthly reports from the public works and police departments, and unanimously adopted resolutions adopting the Sampson-Duplin Hazard Mitigation Plan and an updated Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance.
Jones also informed the board that Acting Town Manager Lori Whaley is looking into the possibility of broadcasting Town Council meetings over an internet platform like Zoom to improve communication and transparency with town citizens.
A citizen input meeting, in which town citizens are invited to come talk with town staff and officials, has been scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. on March 11 in the council meeting room in Town Hall. All town residents who have ideas or questions are invited to attend.