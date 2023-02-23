Beulaville commissioners move forward with new ABC Store location.

BEULAVILLE — The town has plans to start a food bank in the Town Hall building on the second floor which is in need of work. After a bid request was sent out, the town decided to work with Kyle Contracting Inc. to renovate approximately 4,300 sq.ft. on the second floor and approximately 450 sq.ft. on the first floor at a contract price of $620,325. Commissioner Kenny Whaley moved that they accept the contract for the work and to give the mayor permission to sign it. The motion was passed, and they plan to start work within the next two months. The project is being funded through the CDBG grant.
During the public works update Public Works Director Ricky Raynor suggested that the town should keep their wells and just rehabilitate them to save funds. The board has to decide whether they want to buy new or fix the old ones. If they choose the later, public works plans on doing pot hold tests first within the next two weeks following the meeting to get more information on the pipes.
“If you can save them, save them, because I can tell you exactly how much purchasing two new wells would be. It would cost you around $1.2 million,” said Raynor.
Commissioner Whaley asked if both wells have sulfur in them.
“The one directly in the park was the one that was treated. The other one was taken offline and nothing was done,” said Interim Town Manager Lori Williams.
The board decided to continue working on the wells instead of getting new ones.
Chief Jamie Rogers gave a police report for last month. He shared that the call volume was high, but there were no serious issues. He also stated that they planned to check all of the security lights around town.
“There were no issues that we couldn’t handle in house,” Rogers stated.
A discussion about the new ABC Store was the main topic at the meeting. Mayor Hutch Jones let the board know that there are two viable locations that they could choose from. The project was originally approved in 2019, and has been a long process with finding the building being one of the things holding back progress. Williams let the board know that renting a building for the ABC Store would probably cost at least $1,500 per month. Commissioner Gene Wickline suggested checking out one other location before moving forward. Commissioner Russ Lanier made a motion to move forward with negotiations with the building owned by Simms Refrigeration. The board voted two in favor, one opposed, and two abstained from voting. Mayor Jones and Williams plan will move forward with negotiations and will keep the board updated.
Williams gave updates on the upcoming library repairs. The Board voted to move the handicap spot to the corner of the sidewalk.