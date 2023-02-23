Beulaville commissioners move forward with new ABC Store location

 Lauren Branch

BEULAVILLE — The town has plans to start a food bank in the Town Hall building on the second floor which is in need of work. After a bid request was sent out, the town decided to work with Kyle Contracting Inc. to renovate approximately 4,300 sq.ft. on the second floor and approximately 450 sq.ft. on the first floor at a contract price of $620,325. Commissioner Kenny Whaley moved that they accept the contract for the work and to give the mayor permission to sign it. The motion was passed, and they plan to start work within the next two months. The project is being funded through the CDBG grant.

During the public works update Public Works Director Ricky Raynor suggested that the town should keep their wells and just rehabilitate them to save funds. The board has to decide whether they want to buy new or fix the old ones. If they choose the later, public works plans on doing pot hold tests first within the next two weeks following the meeting to get more information on the pipes.