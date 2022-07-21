...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Police Chief Jamie Rogers speaks to the Beulaville Town Board of Commissioners about how important it was for the police department to raise their pay grade to increase productivity and decrease turnover.
BEULAVILLE — Beulaville Town Hall officials discussed the need for police department salary increases during their last town hall meeting. Chief Jamie Rogers explained to the board that turnover is high because of the salary. The board agreed on the need for an increase in pay, but no decision was made. Chief Rogers plans to do more research on neighboring town’s salaries and bring the information back to the board for the next meeting.
“Talking with other chiefs in meetings we’ve had, there’s openings everywhere. Right now, we’re at the bottom of the list as far as our pay grade. It’s looking like everybody else around us has raised (salaries), and it might be something that we need to investigate and look at to increase our pay grade if possible. Right now, if we get any interest, we are going to get what we pay for because everyone else is going to the higher-paid agencies,” said Rogers.
“When I started in law enforcement, it was about staying home and being local and it didn’t matter what the pay was. I was just happy to do it,” said Rogers explaining that the younger generation is looking for competitive pay.
Interim Town Manager Lori Williams announced that the land purchase deal discussed in past meetings, was recently completed. Duplin County Tax Office Parcel No. 07-2637, 42 acres on Lyman Road in Beulaville, NC, were purchased at $5,200 an acre. There is currently no specific plan for the property but town officials are working on an economic development project for which the land may be used for.
The board discussed the ongoing ABC Store project. Williams, who attended the planning meeting earlier that day, provided updates to the commissioners on what was discussed and the next steps. Commissioner Russ Lanier made a motion to give Williams permission to move forward with planning and to work with the team to come up with a budget to develop the ABC Store. Town Commissioner Byron Thomas seconded the motion. The Board approved unanimously.
Williams also gave the town manager’s report sharing that James Sprunt Community College would be holding classes in the town hall building starting in August. More details will follow at a later date.
The next Beulaville Town Board meeting will be on Monday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The meetings are open to the public. Residents are encouraged to attend and participate.