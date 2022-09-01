Jane Greene

BEULAVILLE — Jane Greene, a social studies teacher at Beulaville Elementary School (BES), was recently announced as one of the two winners of the North Carolina Schools Go Outside Grant.

“This grant funds teachers to take their students on a field trip to the zoo,” said Senator Brent Jackson in a social media shoutout congratulating both teachers.

