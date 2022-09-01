BEULAVILLE — Jane Greene, a social studies teacher at Beulaville Elementary School (BES), was recently announced as one of the two winners of the North Carolina Schools Go Outside Grant.
“This grant funds teachers to take their students on a field trip to the zoo,” said Senator Brent Jackson in a social media shoutout congratulating both teachers.
Greene shared that the field trip will cover the cost of all 7th and 8th graders at BES to visit the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, NC.
“We have roughly 90 students per grade level so 180 students all together. We will take activity buses and the 7th and 8th grade teachers along with some support staff and administration. Students will tour the zoo in small groups and we will have lunch on site,” said Greene. “Several aspects of learning will be involved while at the zoo including discussions on plant and animal life.”
GO Grants offer students opportunities to explore and learn in hands-on environments by providing the funds to facilitate access to field study locations.
“Students will be physically active and walk throughout the zoo while engaging in conversations with park workers and their peers. I hope the students enjoy this trip and get to view the exotic animals from Africa along with alligators and bison from North America,” said Greene.
“We are grateful for teachers that go the extra mile to find exciting opportunities for our students,” said Duplin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan. “Taking the students outside of the classroom environment and exposing them to new places and experiences, (and) enhances the overall development of our children. Thank you, Ms. Greene, for what you do for kids.”
Awarded by the NC Outdoor Heritage Trust Fund for Youth Outdoor Heritage Promotion GO Grants are administered by the NC Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council. The OHAC and NCOHTF were established in 2015 by the North Carolina General Assembly in an effort to expand the opportunities for youth ages 16 and under to engage in outdoor recreational activities.