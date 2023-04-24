BEULAVILLE — Beulaville Elementary School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the unveiling of the school’s 5,637 square-foot multipurpose gym, on Monday, April 24.

Students and special guests gathered at the school cafeteria for a special celebratory ceremony, which opened with a welcome speech from Principal Robert Ross, an invocation by Beulaville Baptist Church Pastor Bartley Wooten, the Pledge of Allegiance and followed by a musical presentation by the school’s third graders.

