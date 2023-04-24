Beulaville Elementary School held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the school’s new multipurpose gym on Monday, April 24. Pictured above are Robert Ross, Reginald Kenan, Brent Davis, Pam Edwards, Blessing Smith, John Carter Bostic, Dr. Austin Obasohan and Roger Jones.
Pictured above are students Blessing Smith, and John Carter Bostic next to Duplin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan as the students get ready to cut the ribbon for Beulaville Elementary School new multipurpose gym on Monday, April 24.
Photos by Ena Sellers/News Editor
Students Tristan Shackleford, Lee Sholar, Noah Segura Garcia, Sullivan Sandlin, and Carley Shoemaker stand beside Principal Robert Ross as they recite the Pledge of Allegiance on Monday, April 24.
BEULAVILLE — Beulaville Elementary School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the unveiling of the school’s 5,637 square-foot multipurpose gym, on Monday, April 24.
Students and special guests gathered at the school cafeteria for a special celebratory ceremony, which opened with a welcome speech from Principal Robert Ross, an invocation by Beulaville Baptist Church Pastor Bartley Wooten, the Pledge of Allegiance and followed by a musical presentation by the school’s third graders.
Roger Jones, Duplin County Schools Special Advisor for Facilities, Transportation and Operations, spoke about the features of the new multipurpose facility.
The new area provides BES with ample storage areas, new bathrooms, a volleyball and basketball court with two motorized basketball systems and “a very nice sound system,” said Jones.
Pam Edwards, a member of the DCS Board of Education gave special remarks about the project.
“This has been a top priority and you have no idea how much I appreciate the other board members, the superintendent and all of the people at the central office and the school level who have worked so well with us,” said Edwards. “I think if you go around the building today, you will be very impressed.”
Edwards shared that the project was a tremendous undertaking because of the pandemic, but they accomplished it despite the challenges.
“I am so excited for the children and the staff to be able to enjoy it,” said Edwards.
After student Braxton Raynor recited a closing prayer, all special guests were invited to the gym for the ribbon cutting.
A balloon arch featuring the school’s colors welcomed guests as they proceeded to the gym.
Kindergarten student Blessing Smith and 5th Grader John Carter Bostic had the honors to cut the ribbon as they excitedly stood alongside Duplin County Schools officials.