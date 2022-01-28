BEULAVILLE – In the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 26, a fire destroyed the home of Beulaville resident Beverly Judge.
“The home, along with every vehicle on the property, was set ablaze with very little to salvage,” stated a post on a GoFundMe account set up to help the Judge family.
According to Duplin County Deputy Fire Marshal Emmett Stroud, the Beulaville Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately 2:57 a.m.
“There were no injuries. The fire is still under investigation by the Duplin County Sheriffs Office, North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation, and Duplin County Fire Marshal Office,” Stroud said.
Stroud confirmed the house was a total loss. “We are still looking into it because of the heavy damage,” said Stroud, who was unable to provide further details.
Multiple fire departments were dispatched to the Beulaville location between NC 41 and NC 111 Highway
assist with the fire, among them were members of the Potters Hill Fire Department who reported several vehicles on fire. “All people escaped without injury. We cleared the scene at approximately 7:00 a.m.”
“This tragic incident destroyed each & every means of livelihood my mother had. From the destruction of dearest moments captured in family photos to relics & sacred items owned by lost loved ones, this devastation has penetrated through generations of our family,” stated Jojo Muldrow, organizer of the GoFundMe. “While most of the material items lost in this incident were irreplaceable, we put our faith in the regeneration of abundance. Any form of help whether it be a donation, a share, a prayer, or useful information is highly appreciated as we find the strength to stay afloat.”
Currently, several rumors are going around social media about the motive to what is suspected to be arson. Authorities have not confirmed any of the rumors.
On Jan. 26, Judge posted on her social media photos of the fire and a comment stating “...this was no accident I saw the person running away after setting the fires.”
Since Wednesday, she had deleted that last comment.
We have reached out to Judge and Muldrow for comments.
Muldrow responded, “No one has been identified as of now, but I cannot make any further comments.”
We will provide more information as it becomes available.