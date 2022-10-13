Rasheed Teron Freeman

BEULAVILLE - District Attorney Ernie Lee announced that Rasheed Teron Freeman of Beulaville, was found guilty of first degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of firearm by felon and habitual felon status at trial by jury on Oct. 12, in Duplin County Superior Court.

Judge Henry L. Stevens, IV of Duplin County sentenced Freeman to an active sentence of life without the possibility of parole, followed by a minimum of 110 months and a maximum of 144 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

