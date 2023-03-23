Seth Thigpen

 Lauren Branch

Seth Thigpen, a long time Beulaville resident, was among the speakers who attended Beulaville Town Hall monthly meeting in March.

During public comment, Thigpen addressed the board with concerns about his rights under the local golf cart ordinance. Thigpen spoke about an incident involving a Beulaville police officer. He explained that he was asked by the officer to remove his register and insured golf cart away from the baseball fields at a park on Broad Street, he explained that it was due to a request by the park manager.