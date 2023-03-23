Seth Thigpen, a long time Beulaville resident, was among the speakers who attended Beulaville Town Hall monthly meeting in March.
During public comment, Thigpen addressed the board with concerns about his rights under the local golf cart ordinance. Thigpen spoke about an incident involving a Beulaville police officer. He explained that he was asked by the officer to remove his register and insured golf cart away from the baseball fields at a park on Broad Street, he explained that it was due to a request by the park manager.
Thigpen explained he visits that park frequently to watch his kids play sports and had never been told he couldn’t park in the area. According to Thigpen, when he approached the town hall to inquire more information on who has the authority to make those decisions, he was provided article 5 titled “An Ordinance to Create a Recreation Commission.”
“Operating golf carts within our parks is not explicitly denied within the town ordinance titled, ‘An Ordinance Regulating the Ordinance of Golf Carts Within the Town Limits of Beulaville.’ Thus, by following all the requirements of the ordinance, I intend on exercising my rights provided by the ordinance. Going to the park is the primary reason we purchased a golf cart,” said Thigpen, adding that he felt targeted.
Beulaville Mayor Hutch Jones requested that he send his list of concerns to him via email, so it could be forwarded to the rest of the board for review and discussion.
Josh Outlaw from the Adams Company gave updates about the CBDG-NR Grant for homes that would be revitalized. Outlaw stated that there were four different bidders.
He requested the board to make a motion to approve the bids that the town receives contingent on receiving extra funds from the Department of Commerce which is needed for the project due to the budget being three years old. The board approved the motion.
Ricky Raynor, Parks and Recreation director gave an update about park lights that are out. He stated that if they switched to LED lights, they could save about half of the money they spend on the light bill every month. To replace the lights, it would cost the town $4,588.66 including labor. Six out of approximately 30 lights would be replaced if they move forward with this plan.
“I just want to make sure no youngin’ gets hit with a baseball, because right now they can’t see on a ball field,” said Raynor.
Mayor Jones asked for a recommendation from Interim Town Manager Lori Williams.
“My recommendation is to test it out, but instead of just testing out a couple lights, replace all the lights in one field and see if you like it before replacing all of the lights.”
A motion was made to approve the purchase of the new lights upon the approval of Mayor Jones and Public Works Director Raynor. The board approved the motion.