BEULAVILLE — The town of Beulaville has been selected to take part in the N.C. Department of Commerce’s CERRI program. CERRI — Community Economic Recovery and Resiliency Initiative — is a program of the Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center.
CERRI helps communities develop strategies to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and build local economies that are more resilient to future crises, according to a resolution of support and memorandum of understanding between the town of Beulaville and the CERRI program. CERRI also provides technical assistance to help implement these strategies within the community.
The first step, said Beulaville Interim Town Manager Lori Williams, is to put together an advisory committee made up of 10-12 individuals from the town and surrounding communities, which will work with the Department of Commerce to define and implement these strategies.
“In the most basic terms, it means we’re going to have an economic development plan for the town,” Williams explained. “This is at no charge to the town, so it will an invaluable resource.”
Williams said the process will probably take about four to six months from start to finish.
“The next thing we’re going to do is to get the advisory committee organized,” she said. “We will be sending out surveys to town business owners and residents to gauge what they’re looking for. Once we get those individuals squared away, we’ll get together with the Department of Commerce and have a sort of kickoff meeting.”
In order to qualify for CERRI, towns must have populations under 5,000 and be among Tier 1 or 2 of the Department of Commerce’s ranking of economically distressed counties. The application process was concluded in September, with planning slated to begin in the selected communities in January 2022 and continue through May 2022.
As a CERRI participant, Beulaville will also have access to training tools provided by the North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center, in addition to other agencies and organizations.
In a press release announcing CERRI in April of last year, Governor Roy Cooper said, “As we turn the corner on the pandemic, we need to invest in North Carolinians across the state. This initiative will help our rural communities build back stronger.”
“This new initiative will enhance the economic development efforts of small towns and rural communities by growing their capacity,” added N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “CERRI will not only help local governments more effectively support existing small business communities, but also provide a clear path for growing local economies”
For more information, visit https://www.nccommerce.com/.