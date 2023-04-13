Beulaville Town board

The Beulaville Town Board meeting held on April 3, addressed the proposed parks and recreation comprehensive plan.

 Lauren Branch

BEULAVILLE — Two public hearings took place during the April’s commissioners meeting in Beulaville. There were six people in attendance along with the board, town administrator, and the mayor.

The first public hearing covered the land development ordinance needing amended of its wording. There was no public comment. The mayor then closed the first hearing and moved to continue the regular meeting.