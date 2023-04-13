BEULAVILLE — Two public hearings took place during the April’s commissioners meeting in Beulaville. There were six people in attendance along with the board, town administrator, and the mayor.
The first public hearing covered the land development ordinance needing amended of its wording. There was no public comment. The mayor then closed the first hearing and moved to continue the regular meeting.
Town Manager Lori Williams gave an update from the Public Works Department. She shared that they are almost done going through the pipelines, and they have been working on the potholes in town. Lastly, Williams voiced that the town needs to look into getting an automatic transfer switch for the town hall generator because it has to be turned on and off manually.
Police Chief Jamie Rogers spoke about the Booze it or Lose it Campaign the Beulaville Police Department conducted in March, where check points yielded a few DUIs and over 30 traffic violations. Accoding to Chief Rogers, there were 1,200 citizen contacts for the month of March, which includes friendly interactions, and not those made because of a call-in to the police station.
The Board discussed adding a stop or yield sign on Broad Street due to several complaints about people speeding in that area. Chief Rogers said he had luck before using a stop sign to slow speeding vehicles. They previously tried a speed bump but did not see the change they hoped for.
In old business, the Board addressed the concerns of resident Seth Thigpen who expressed concerns in the March meeting. Thigpen’s concern came after a Parks and Recreation worker called the police on him for driving his golf cart onto park property outside of regular parking areas. Thigpen questioned the ordinance and authority of that person. After reviewing ordinances, Thigpen felt there was no clear rule stated that would not allow him to do it. He requested the Board to amend the ordinance wording, or to allow him to drive his golf cart on the fields. Williams revealed that Thigpen had previously met with Chief Rogers, and asked if he was satisfied with the conversation. “Not at all,” Thigpen stated. The Board decided to review the current Parks and Recreation Department ordinances, and Williams will work one-on-one with Thigpen to answer his concerns.
The Board moved into the second public hearing at 7 p.m. to discuss their proposed Parks and Recreation comprehensive plan. Williams explained that the town had to do a comprehensive plan in order to receive grant funds for the project. The Board sent surveys to the community and the schools to see what the residents wanted to see from the Parks and Recreation Department. From that feedback, some of the goals are to create an asphalt walking trail, upgrade the basketball court to two paved courts, put a volleyball court, make improvements to the parking areas and restrooms, and to make the park handicap accessible.
If the town wins the $500,000 grant. The town would be responsible for $250,000 of it. Applications are due by May 1.
Lastly, it was announced that the Speedway gas station was purchased by 7-Eleven Inc., and is in the process of changing signage. The town discussed the future of the roadway between Speedway and Walgreens, Post Office Street, and plans to speak with the owners about purchasing the space.