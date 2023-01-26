Logan Blizzard

Beulaville Police Chief Jamie Rogers presents officer Logan Blizzard with the North Carolina Intermediate Law Enforcement certificate award.

 Lauren Branch

BEULAVILLE — The Beulaville Town Board meeting for the month of January opened up with Police Chief Jamie Rogers presenting the North Carolina Intermediate Law Enforcement certificate award to Logan Blizzard of the Beulaville Police Department for reaching intermediate level in the training program in less than five years. Chief Rogers also gave an update on police activities over the past month. He explained that the parade went well and that he appreciated officers from other departments coming out to help.

Interim Town Manager Lori Williams gave a report on the waste water treatment plant. She stated that it was an unusual dry month with 101,000 gallons per day and 1.8 inches of rainfall. She also spoke about the Jan. 17 public hearing to receive community input on the parks and recreation grant application that they are applying for.