...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Oregon Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Beulaville Police Chief Jamie Rogers presents officer Logan Blizzard with the North Carolina Intermediate Law Enforcement certificate award.
BEULAVILLE — The Beulaville Town Board meeting for the month of January opened up with Police Chief Jamie Rogers presenting the North Carolina Intermediate Law Enforcement certificate award to Logan Blizzard of the Beulaville Police Department for reaching intermediate level in the training program in less than five years. Chief Rogers also gave an update on police activities over the past month. He explained that the parade went well and that he appreciated officers from other departments coming out to help.
Interim Town Manager Lori Williams gave a report on the waste water treatment plant. She stated that it was an unusual dry month with 101,000 gallons per day and 1.8 inches of rainfall. She also spoke about the Jan. 17 public hearing to receive community input on the parks and recreation grant application that they are applying for.
The town received funding through the CDBG Grant to assist residents with utilities, rent, and mortgage bills for anyone in the East Duplin School District as that is the area that the East Duplin Christian Outreach serves. Anyone interested in receiving assistance can reach out to town hall for an application.
The Duplin County Library requested that the Beulaville Library make updates to their handicap parking. They asked the town to make the concrete more accessible, and they are concerned about the distance from where the cars are parked to the front of the building. It is currently within code, but could have better placement according to Williams. The board decided to have each board member go check it out so they could make a decision on a new layout.
There are currently a couple vacancies on the town’s zoning board. Two in-town residents are needed to complete the seven seat board. Anyone interested in applying should contact the Beulaville Town Hall office.