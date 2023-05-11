BEULAVILLE — At the monthly Beulaville Town Board of Commissioners meeting, Police Chief Jamie Rogers gave updates from the department early into the meeting. He noted that in April they gave support to Beulaville Elementary School for their 5K walk fundraiser. The Beulaville Police Department also did a medicine drop at Walgreens and delivered 70 pounds of unused medicine to the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Chief Rogers also commented that they have received many complaints about traffic being affected early in the morning due to utility work being done around town. Lastly, he reminded the board that they were still in need of an additional officer and have not received any applications from interested candidates.
The town board is still discussing how to update the Parks and Recreation Department’s PAR bylaws when it comes to vehicles driving on PAR property. Attorney Justin Hunter suggested the town add a section stating that “vehicles shall only be allowed upon public vehicular areas upon any property owned by the town,” and to add that this section would not apply to any agents of the town.” He said they could find an in depth explanation of definitions of a vehicle and other relevant information from ordinances 32 and 40.1. A brief public hearing took place before a decision was made. At the reopening of the meeting, the board approved the amendments made to the ordinances.
There was a public hearing for the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-2024. There were no public comments. The mayor spoke of a two cent increase over five years to help raise the town’s revenue. They are currently in their fifth year of the increase and discussed if they wanted to keep that same plan for the next five years.
At the end of the meeting, Town Manager Lori Williams added that there was a request to add the East Duplin High School championship teams to the Beulaville town signs. The board approved with a unanimous vote.
Lastly, Resident Seth Thigpen, addressed the board to thank them for listening to his complaint and taking the appropriate actions.
“I just wanted to say how much I appreciate what everyone in here is doing. God tells us to forgive those who trespass against us and he’ll forgive us… I appreciate the burden you guys take on. This job isn’t easy and we have you here to take that for us. I recognize that there are times that it is tough on you as well and I want to thank you all for doing our business. The things you discuss in here are things I cannot do. You do good things,” said Thigpen.