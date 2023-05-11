Beulaville Town Board

The Beulaville Town Board voted to amend vehicle use ordinances on town property which will affect the use of golf carts.

 Lauren Branch

BEULAVILLE — At the monthly Beulaville Town Board of Commissioners meeting, Police Chief Jamie Rogers gave updates from the department early into the meeting. He noted that in April they gave support to Beulaville Elementary School for their 5K walk fundraiser. The Beulaville Police Department also did a medicine drop at Walgreens and delivered 70 pounds of unused medicine to the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Chief Rogers also commented that they have received many complaints about traffic being affected early in the morning due to utility work being done around town. Lastly, he reminded the board that they were still in need of an additional officer and have not received any applications from interested candidates.

The town board is still discussing how to update the Parks and Recreation Department’s PAR bylaws when it comes to vehicles driving on PAR property. Attorney Justin Hunter suggested the town add a section stating that “vehicles shall only be allowed upon public vehicular areas upon any property owned by the town,” and to add that this section would not apply to any agents of the town.” He said they could find an in depth explanation of definitions of a vehicle and other relevant information from ordinances 32 and 40.1. A brief public hearing took place before a decision was made. At the reopening of the meeting, the board approved the amendments made to the ordinances.