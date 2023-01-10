According to an announcement from the N.C. Department of Transportation, recently, several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation” and encouraging targeted individuals to click on a link to pay a fine for an alleged driving violation.

Customers are encouraged to be aware of any emails from an individual or individuals using the address “notice@penalty-gov-us” claiming to be from the Traffic Division of the Department of Transportation.  The email includes a link to make a payment for a fine.