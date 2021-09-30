KENANSVILLE — Last week, two bills that protect visitation and religious rights for North Carolina long-term care residents and hospital patients passed into law.
Clifford’s Law and Jeff Rieg’s Law will be in effect during declared disasters and emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have all heard the stories or experienced loved ones in long-term care who have suffered immensely due to isolation because of COVID-19 visitation restrictions,” said Rep. Jimmy Dixon (R-Duplin), who is the primary sponsor of House Bill 351. “Clifford’s Law will ensure families have access to their loved ones, which is vital to the mental health and well-being of long-term care residents.”
Clifford’s Law was named after Mary Jernigan’s 63-year-old brother, Clifford. He has been in long-term care for the past 53 years. Last year, Jernigan, a born and raised Duplin County resident who visited her brother consistently for the last 40 years, found herself in a difficult position as she was no longer able to see her brother. A prohibition on visitation in long-term care facilities was issued by the federal government, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to limit the spread of the virus.
A measurement that drastically affected a fundamental human need — connection to family— something to live for.
“I go weekly unless for some reason I can’t, and I take him out. I’ve been doing that since my mother died,” said Jernigan. “Since COVID-19, I’ve only seen him one time in a year.”
The Jernigan story is one among thousands of families who have seen a severe decline in their loved one’s physical and mental health due to lockdowns and isolation in long-term care facilities.
“It affected him greatly because he had just been placed into another home and he had not really adjusted to it completely. Then he was unable to leave,” said Jernigan as she spoke about the time her brother lost 25 pounds, during the heist of the pandemic when she was not allowed to visit him for approximately 14 months.
Prior to the pandemic, her brother was used to regular visits. Their mother visited him weekly until she passed away. Jernigan continued that tradition and regularly brought him things and took him out. The pandemic brought an abrupt change to everything he was ever used to. A staff member at the facility said to Jernigan that her brother seemed to be mourning himself to death.
“He only left the campus one time at Christmas,” said Jernigan. “He had just started acting like himself again, probably a month ago when I was able to start visiting again, but then they started the quarantine again.”
Jernigan said she kept hearing different things about the pandemic, and she was told when the COVID cases go back to single digits she could start visiting again.
Jernigan feels hopeful that with this new law, she will be able to see her brother more often despite the pandemic.
“Thank God for Jimmy Dixon and getting that law passed,” asserted Jernigan in relief, as she reminisced how devastating it has been for her family and others who have gravely suffered because of the pandemic, “people in nursing homes couldn’t have visitors, and people died alone in hospitals. It was horrific. (The new law) is going to make a huge difference for so many families.”
Clifford’s Law (House Bill 351) was signed into law, Sept. 10. The bill requires NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, to establish visitation protocols during an emergency declaration affecting normal visitation for any reason by March 15, 2022.
The protocols must provide each resident with the right to designate one preapproved visitor and one preapproved alternate visitor and allow visitation by one of these visitors at least twice per month during the emergency. The protocols will be explained and provided in writing prior to admission, and provide for visitation consistent with the guidelines, conditions, and limitations established by the facility as part of its normal visitation policy. Additionally, the law will require DHHS to assess a civil penalty for violations of those visitation rights.
The second bill that was signed into law is House Bill 447, also known as Jeff Rieg Law. This law guarantees the right of patients to have a clergy member visit them in a hospital.
The law is named after Jeff Rieg, who spent his final days in a hospital after being hit by a car.
According to officials, Rieg’s family and pastor were restricted from visiting him due to COVID-19 restrictions, but after Rep. Keith Kidwell (R-Beaufort) got involved, the hospital allowed the family and pastor to visit him before he died.
“This is a significant, meaningful piece of legislation that upholds the religious freedoms and liberties of North Carolinians,” said Kidwell in a press release. “I’m so sorry that the Rieg family had to suffer through this, but I hope it is a comfort to know that Jeff was the inspiration for making this law happen.”
As of Oct. 1, 2021, clergy members can visit any patient admitted to a hospital who wishes to be visited by a clergy member despite any disaster declarations or the use of the hospital as a temporary emergency shelter.
Clergy members are subject to health screenings and must adhere to infection control procedures that do not interfere with the religious beliefs of the patient or clergy member. A hospital can restrict visitation by a clergy member who does not pass the health screening.