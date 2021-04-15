WARSAW — Bill Faust sat back in an office chair last Wednesday and recalled one of the greatest deals he made with his late wife, Tina, in his 87 years.
“She made me an offer I couldn’t resist,” Faust said starting out his story. “She said if we got married I could go out with my dogs every day after lunch.”
Faust, the owner of Faust Nursery and Bland’s Barbecue, didn’t hesitate to say, “yes” 35 years ago to marry Tina, who like him had sons named Williams and Wayne, who were also ages 8 and 10 at the time.
Life went on and so did Faust and his love of bird dogs.
Tina died 22 years ago, and Faust devoted himself to his passion for his hobby.
“She made great sacrifices for me to do things I did,” Faust said. “Like being a Scout leader.”
During his 11 years as Scoutmaster, Faust helped 52 scouts achieve the rank of Eagle scout. Less than 3% of all scouts earn this rank.
Faust smiled when he thought about the many scouts that crossed the Eagle bridge. He was proud of his small part in their success.
He had just as big a reaction two weekends ago. The dog he co-trains with John Outlaw won first place in the puppy division at the Virginia Amateur Field Trail Association’s annual dog trials at Cutawhiskie Farm in Ahoskie.
The Virginia Amateur Club is a horseback club that tests and improves the performance of short-hair pointers and setter bird dogs.
Outlaw handled Gen, a female pointer, through calls that helped him best nine other puppies for the first-place trophy. It was the Faust-Outlaw team’s third consecutive win in the under one-year category.
“They’ve been having that for 100 years now and no one had ever done that, won three straight,” Faust said. “John really had that dog working his game.”
Rain soaked the course but that played into the paws of Gen.
“It may have bothered other dogs but not Gen and John,” Faust said. “In my eyes it probably helped ‘em. They were focused.”
Outlaw’s gentle yet firm guidance allowed Gen to get the bird scent and produced two quail during her 30-minute course workout.
Outlaw isn’t the only person Faust has turned on to the sport. Each summer Outlaw travels to North Dakota to learn more about training pointers. Outlaw’s passion runs just as deep, which inspired him to name one of his children Dakota Rose.
“Dakota for his love of dogs and going to North Dakota and Rose because that’s what I tell him provides the money to send him there,” Faust said.
Outlaw was in ND and Canada for a month last year and has plans to be in California for perhaps two months this summer.
Faust fell head-over-heels for all things bird doggin’ nearly five decades ago. His first “dog gig” was hunting birds of prey for James Melton in Onslow County.
“Getting paid to hunt was great,” he said. “Imagine doing that about every day. I really learned a lot, and when it was time to go John begged me to stay.”
“I never told him about the deal I made with my wife.”
He then started relaying his knowledge to others.
“I started or advised Jimny Evans, Joe Edwards, GB Hatcher and Sammy Giddens,” he said and shared his newest recruit is a 13-year-old boy he calls “Buckshot.”
“He’s good with a horse and good with a dog,” Faust said. “I love to see young kids get involved in this. He’s got instincts. I can teach anyone with instincts.”
Yet the sport is not what it once was in Duplin County.
“In ‘73 there were 47 bird dogs in Warsaw alone, and now I think I’ve got 19 and there are not many otherwise here,” he said.
Faust cleaned up at the Duplin County Dog Trials last October.
“Four of my five dogs placed,” he said. “Lot of people like to talk. I like to show ‘em, not tell ‘em. There’s something about knowing your dogs is better than theirs.”
Faust said it can take anywhere from four months to four years to train a dog.
“They don’t normally point well when they first start,” Faust said. “It’s his nature to hunt and eat the product.
It’s our job to get him to point and bring the bird back.”
Outlaw started running dogs 10 years ago.
“He did well his first year and then got the ‘fever,’ Faust said. “So the next year he won first place at an event. That’s all it took.”
Faust opened his nursery in 1954 and the restaurant in 1965.