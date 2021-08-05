Kenansville Police Department
- Nicholas Austin Garner, 25, was arrested on July 7 for violently pushing a woman. A deputy with the Kenansville Police Department was dispatched to Beasley Street about a domestic dispute.
The caller stated that a male subject had shoved a female with enough violent force that she had collided into a parked truck. Bystanders on Beasley Street advised the officer that they had left in a silver Ford pick-up.
Deputies located the couple for questioning. Both denied any violence at the location.
A written and verbal statement was provided by a witness who stated that the victim was violently pushed into the truck. Based on this information, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Garner.
- Christy Bell, 39, was arrested on July 8 for disorderly conduct. A deputy with the Kenansville Police Department was dispatched to the Speedway store in Kenansville. When the deputy arrived, Bell was talking to a deputy from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.
According to reports, Bell was holding a baseball bat under her arm and acting hostile and belligerent toward both deputies. She was told to leave the premises so the deputies could de-escalate the situation. Bell left with the bat.
After questioning a witness, the deputy found out Bell followed a man inside the convenience store and was cursing and swinging the bat around inside the store.
Based on this information, the deputy obtained an arrest warrant for Bell.
Wallace Police Department
- The two suspects in the Tin City Express armed robbery were arrested July 5. Emilson Alexander Santos-Cruz and Jonnathan Edgar Ocampo-Marquez are both being held under a $75,000 bond.
In case of emergency call 911. The Duplin Times runs police reports based on information compiled from police departments across Duplin County.