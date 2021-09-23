KENANSVILLE — The 5th Blue, Brew & ‘Que Festival took place Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Duplin Events Center. This year the festival was held indoors.
Families and singles alike, flocked to the Duplin Events Center to enjoy a fun day with live music, giveaways, vendors and samples from the most awaited local BBQ Cookoff.
“It was great to see all of the NC BBQ lovers out and about for the 5th annual Blues, Brews, and Cue Festival,” said Ron Simmons, owner of Master Blend Farms and event participant. He also shared that the event drew approximately 600 people to the festivities.
“When I asked Randy Knowles what he thought about the event this year he thought it was cool watching everyone have a good time! He was the winner of the bbq sauce contest this year, “ he said. “I know it’s way too soon, but I’m already looking looking forward to next year’s event,” said Simmons.
The little ones got a chance to get their faces painted as they enjoyed the lively performances. Vendor booths were on hand showcasing a variety of food, wines, and local products.
The musical entertainment kicked off with The Grass Strings. The event also featured performances by Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Tim White & Troublesome Hollow and Seldom Scene, the Becky Buller Band with a special performance by player of the year Ned Luberecki.
The crowd was invited to eat cupcakes and celebrate Jake Eddy’s birthday. A great time was had as the town welcomed the Blue, Brew & ‘Que Festival back.
Next week, on Saturday, Sept. 25 the Duplin Events Center will hold its yearly Muscadine Festival, featuring 15 local wineries and performances by The Antique Outlaws, North Tower Band, and The Catalinas.