KENANSVILLE — Among the topics discussed at the Board of County Commissioners first meeting of the month was a request to increase the Stacy Britt Fire District tax rate by 1¢, from $0.07 to $0.08 beginning in Fiscal Year 2023-24. The Stacy Britt Fire District, is serviced by the Warsaw Fire Department.

“The last time the fire department asked for a tax increase was in 2019,” said Chief John Blackmore, Warsaw Fire Department. Chief Blackmore explained that one of the main reasons is the need for part-time personnel. The tax rate increase would help with financial resources to provide staffing for response to emergency incidents.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com