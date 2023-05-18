KENANSVILLE — Among the topics discussed at the Board of County Commissioners first meeting of the month was a request to increase the Stacy Britt Fire District tax rate by 1¢, from $0.07 to $0.08 beginning in Fiscal Year 2023-24. The Stacy Britt Fire District, is serviced by the Warsaw Fire Department.
“The last time the fire department asked for a tax increase was in 2019,” said Chief John Blackmore, Warsaw Fire Department. Chief Blackmore explained that one of the main reasons is the need for part-time personnel. The tax rate increase would help with financial resources to provide staffing for response to emergency incidents.
He explained that their personnel is extremely shorthanded during the daytime because all the volunteer firefighters have jobs out of town, which some times can leave one or two people available to cover an area of approximately 3,500 residents.
Chief Blackmore explained that currently Warsaw has a split rating of 3-4.
He explained that the state requires 12 men on the scene of a structural fire, which is why they have to dispatch so many fire departments. If they don’t meet that number, it is considered a non-response and the department would go on probation for a period of time. If the standard is not met, the department gets reclassified. “When the classification number goes up... your home owners insurance goes up,” said Chief Blackmore.
Commissioners decided to take it into consideration.
In other business:
Melisa S. Brown, who serves as the Duplin County Awards Coordinator, introduced the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients for this year (see full story below). The awardees are: Doris Faye Hatcher (Medallion recipient), Albert Allen Alabaster, Connie B. Brinson, Benjamin Marshall Bullard, Rhonda Campbell and the Snow Hill Community Outreach. Dexter Edwards Chairman of the Board presented Hatcher with a certificate of recognition and a service pin.
• A public hearing was conducted to approve a request of Phelps Properties to name a lane off of Mobile Home Park Lane in Magnolia, N.C., Racoon Branch Lane.
• A public hearing was scheduled for June 5, to name a lane in the 150 Block of Durwood Evans Road; Beulaville, N.C., White Orchard Lane.
• The Board approved a request from the Senior Services Department to reclassify the receptionist (Grade 52) position to a secretary II (Grade 54), effective in the Fiscal Year 22-23 budget.
• Melisa Brown, Senior Services Director, shared that the receptionist position has been posted on the County’s website for four months and they have received very few applications.
“For almost four months, the additional responsibilities have been divided between three other employees, which as you can imagine maintaining their current workload is also getting behind. We are a small staff in the office,” said Brown.
According to documents, the reclassification will address the core essentials, including clerical and limited accounting responsibilities. In addition to the requirements set forth by the state, which incorporates the Senior Health Insurance Information Program coordinator role assisting Medicare beneficiaries and
enrollments. The Board unanimously approved the request.
• The Board approved a contract amendment with the aircraft engineering firm AVCON, for services in the amount of $12,257 and approved a service contract with River Landing Builders in the amount of $98,700.
“The North Carolina Division of Aviation has approved additional work to be performed at the NC Forest Service Complex aircraft parking apron. This work consists of constructing a concrete helicopter parking pad
and then some additional concrete in between the two hangars,” said George Futrelle, Assistant County Manager/ Airport Director. “This is funded 100% by the state and its to use the rest of the grant money that we had.”
Futrelle explained that the helicopter is heavy when its full of water and when it is hot outside and the helicopter lands it leaves skid marks.
• The Board voted to accept the Federal Aviation Administration (FFA), non-primary entitlement (NPE) grant funds in the amount of $100,431 to design a new Jet-A and Avgas fuel system that would replace the existing fuel facility, which was installed in 1994. The Board also approved the work authorization with Parrish & Partners of North Carolina, PLLC, in the amount of$99,931 to design and bid the proposed new fuel farm project at the Duplin County Airport.
The meeting adjourned after a few event announcements.