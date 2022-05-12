Pictured above from left to right are George Futrelle, Beverly Kennedy (Ricky Kennedy’s widow), daughter Heather, son Scotty and his wife Nicole, Roger Davis, Jack Alphin and Jerry Tysinger. In the back row are Commissioner Jesse Dowe, Commissioner Dexter Edwards, Commissioner Wayne Branch and Commissioner Elwood Garner.
KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution in honor of the late Ricky Lynn Kennedy for his outstanding service and contributions to Duplin County. The resolution was read out loud and presented to his wife Beverly Kennedy and family during the May 2 meeting.
“We lost one of our longest serving Airport Commission members back in January,” said George Futrelle, Assistant County Manager and Airport Director.
Kennedy served on the Duplin County Airport Commission for nearly three decades. He was a member of Cabin Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday School superintendent, deacon and several other capacities. Kennedy taught for over 15 years in Duplin County Public Schools. He owned and operated a small business and was a licensed pilot and an avid supporter of general aviation.
“Thank you for allowing Ricky to serve all the years he served because a good board member can only be a good board member if he has good family support because it takes time away from his family to serve this county, and Ricky did that,” said Commissioner and Chairman of the Board Dexter Edwards, as he addressed the Kennedy family.
The family moved by the gesture thanked the Board.
“I thank the Board members so much. All through the years we talked about all of you, and tonight I can put a face with the names... He enjoyed all the 28 plus years he served. He enjoyed the fellowship,” Kennedy said. “Mr. George, thank you so much for being a friend, to him and to all of us. Thank you for the cards, the phone calls and most of all – the prayers.”