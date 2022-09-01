KENANSVILLE – Upon opening the floor and welcoming everyone in attendance, the Board of County Commissioners took a moment of silence in honor of the police officers who were recently killed in the line of duty while protecting the citizens of Wayne County.
After approving the consent agenda, participants proceeded with the regular items of business. County Manager Davis H. Brinson opened the floor by introducing Robert Cox, the new executive director of Duplin County Tourism.
“I’m looking forward to some of the ideas and plans that we have, and will be putting some new things in place hopefully over the next year or two... that will really improve our tourism outlook and product that we have to offer our potential visitors,” said Cox. “I am really excited and got some big plans.”
Next in the agenda, was Melissa Kennedy, E-911 Addressing Project Coordinator. Kennedy conducted a public hearing to receive public comments to name a lane Timberview. The new lane is located in the 4800 Block of E. NC 24 Highway in Beulaville, NC. No one was present for public comments. The next request was to conduct a public hearing on Sept. 6, to receive public comments to name a lane Hickory Hill. The lane is located in the 1700 Block of N. NC 11 and 903 Highway, Kenansville, NC. The motion was approved.
Ryan Cox, President of Insight Planning & Development, appeared to request two public hearings, one to present the 2022 Community Development Block Grant – Neighborhood Revitalization possible application activities and to request a public hearing to review the proposed application. The board moved to approve both public hearings. The first one is set for Sept. 6 to receive public comment about possible application activities. The second is set for Oct. 3 to explain to the public the contents of the proposed application.
Frankie Herring, IT Director approached the board to discuss a Memorandum of Agreement Courtroom Cabling for Remote Proceedings.
“The NC Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) wishes to install cabling in the Duplin County Courthouse to facilitate holding proceedings by audio and video transmission.
NCAOC has entered into a contract with ePlus, Inc., to provide audio and video installation services throughout the state,” said Herring. “The county is responsible for paying for the actual cost for the cabling. The actual devices and equipment will be paid for by the state. The cost of the cabling is $8,613, which will be paid from the Courthouse maintenance and repairs budget.”
The board approved the Memorandum of Agreement for Courtroom Cabling for Remote Proceedings between the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts and Duplin County and authorized the chairman to sign the MOA.
Pam Brame Human Resources Director, introduced Semeka Perry, Interim HR Director. Brame announced she is stepping down at the end of August. Brame and Perry recommended several Duplin County Personnel Policy updates for 2022.
The board approved the request and requested a revision for one of the items concerning leave.
Brinson took the floor next to present a budget amendment on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office for capital.
“The Sheriff’s Office was approved to purchase eight Dodge Durangos in this fiscal year budget, as Dodge Chargers are no longer available to purchase in preparation for their budget request the Sheriff’s Office was quoted a price of $37,170 per Durango,” said Brinson. “Since the adoption of the budget, the price per vehicle has now gone up $4,306 each to $41,476. Thus, the capital budget will need to be increased by $34,448 from $297,360 to $331,808. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that the funds be transferred from lapse salary budget.
The floor was open for discussion. Several commissioners asked Captain Jason Brock from the Sheriff’s Office about the need for these vehicles.
“My understanding is you’re short staffed — no doubt everybody is. So being short staffed, do really you all eight of these vehicles... can you deal with seven?,” Commissioner Jesse Edwards asked.
“We definitely need the eight… I’ve got 118 vehicles in our fleet, 25 of those 118, have over 200,000 miles on them and we then we got 44 with between 100,000 to 199,000 miles, so we are going to be spending some money on the mechanical side. So, I’d say we definitely need the eight,” Brock declared.
He explained that new vehicles will be for patrolling. The board moved to approve a budget amendment in the amount of $34,448 from within the Sheriffs Office’s budget, to cover the cost to purchase the vehicles.
Next in the line up was Duplin County Health Director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay. She had several items to cover and explained some are new funding, and others carry forward funding from last fiscal year.
The first one she explained was Advancing Equity funding.
“It’s a continuation of funding to address COVID-19- related health disparities,” said Simmons-Kornegay, further explaining the agreement addendum provides funds for the local Health Department to prevent and control infection among underserved populations who are at higher risk, including minority groups. The motion to accept Advancing Equity funding in the amount of $67,980 on behalf of the Duplin County Health Department and to approve the associated budget amendment carried.
The second request Simmons-Kornegay addressed was a request to accept ELC Enhancing Detection Activities funding in the amount of $648,084. She explained the continuation of funding helps the Duplin County Health Department by supporting testing, case investigation and contact tracing, surveillance, containment, and mitigation of COVID-19. The motion was approved.
The next item Simmons-Kornegay covered was the American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 School Health Team Workforce funding. “This is new funding in addition to funding from last fiscal year,” she explained.
“It’s intended to support school nurse(s) or other school health-serving positions to provide services to students. People in those positions will serve as members of a school-based health team, collaborating with local school health programs to provide COVID-19 support and response in schools. Supporting positions may include supplementing the salaries of current positions to improve retention, recruiting, creating, and hiring of new student serving positions to fill gaps in the school-based health team, or contracting for positions as well,” said Simmons-Kornegay.
Funding in the amount of $195,240 will help to fill gaps in the school-based health team to provide and support other school health program activities that foster healthy students. The board approved the motion.
Next, Simmons-Kornegay requested the board to accept ARPA COVID-19 Public Health Regional Workforce funding in the amount of $2,084,305.
She explained this is a continuation of funding to establish, expand, train, and sustain the public health workforce to support jurisdictional COVID-19 prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery initiatives.
“This is part of the 10 region-support where Duplin County is the lead Public Health County for Region 8 for the ARPA COVID-19 Public Health Regional Workforce,” said Simmons-Kornegay.
Next was a request to accept the Communicable Disease Pandemic Recovery funding in the amount of $281,572. The funding is to provide local health departments the ability to expand communicable disease surveillance, detection, control, and prevention activities to address COVID-19 and other communicable disease-related challenges impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Simmons-Kornegay also requested the acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccination Program funding in the amount of $299,150.
“This funding may be used for associated costs for COVID-19 vaccine storage and handling, vaccine planning, COVID-19 vaccination services in open and closed point-of-dispensing locations, including staffing to serve as vaccinators in PODs, contract needs for vaccination services, and other infection control supplies to support safe vaccine administration within the community,” Simmons-Kornegay explained. The motion was approved.
The next item Simmons-Kornegay presented to the board was a motion to accept ED Regional Prevention Support Teams funding in the amount of $390,126. The motion was approved.
Gary M. Rose, Tax Administrator, appeared before the board to present the Tax Collector’s Settlement, which is a report of the taxes collected for the 2021 tax year.
“We are doing about half the garnishments we did before the pandemic,” said Rose. “We are having a hard time trying to garnish people. A lot of people are not working. Others we are having a hard time locating.”
The board moved to approve the Tax Collector’s Settlement.
As the meeting came to a close, Brinson shared the following general announcements with the board:
The completion schedule for the Water Department SCADA system improvement project is May of 2023.
Discussions for the Animal Control Facility construction to begin have already started.
The Duplin County Events Center parking project is open for bids. Brinson shared he hopes to have a project award to present to the board on the Sept. 19 meeting.
Initial meetings for the Senior Services and Veterans Facility are underway, and the town will soon have documentation for the board to review.
Brinson also shared the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council for Duplin has some vacancies on their board. They are looking for a person under the age of 21, a member of the public representing the interest of families or at risk juveniles, a member of the business community, and they have three vacant county commissioner appointee positions.
There was no closed session for this meeting. The meeting adjourned until Tuesday, Sept. 6.