KENANSVILLE — Last week at the Duplin County Board of Commissioners meeting, County Manager Davis Brinson introduced Charles Rollins to the board. Rollins is the new Duplin County Planner.

“I’m honored and humbled to have moved into this position,” said Rollins, who most recently worked in the Wallace planning department as a zoning and code enforcement officer. Rollins not only brings experience working for local government, but also serving as a department head previously in Pender and Anson counties.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com