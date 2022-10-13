KENANSVILLE — Last week at the Duplin County Board of Commissioners meeting, County Manager Davis Brinson introduced Charles Rollins to the board. Rollins is the new Duplin County Planner.
“I’m honored and humbled to have moved into this position,” said Rollins, who most recently worked in the Wallace planning department as a zoning and code enforcement officer. Rollins not only brings experience working for local government, but also serving as a department head previously in Pender and Anson counties.
In other business at the meeting:
Joe Newburn, Animal Services director, addressed the board to request the appointment of Bobbie Kennedy to the Animal Advisory Board. The request was unanimously approved.
The second request Newburn presented to the board was to approve a contract between Duplin County Animal Services and DVM Owens Large Animal Clinic for a contract through June 30, 2023. The request was approved.
Next was Frankie Herring, IT director, who appeared in front of the board to present the door access control and county employee ID badge system project.
He explained the new badge system will be an all-in-one solution for employee ID badges and door access control to county buildings. Currently, the county has several systems that require different types of badges and support vendors. Digital security systems ensure only authorized personnel can enter county buildings.
“The ID badges will have chips on them and be fully programable…” said Brinson. He also explained how the new system will simplify access and make it more secure as access permissions will be granted per department and will be specific to those who need it.
The multi-phased project, will be implemented in stages. Herring explained they will start with the health, administration, EMS, inspections, communications, social services, and tax buildings. According to Herring, the total cost for phase one will be $75,408.79.
Brinson added that new county facilities will have the cost of these systems already included in the construction costs. The request for the new badge system project was approved.
The next item presented was a request to consider a co-promotion agreement between the Duplin Events Center and Romeo Entertainment Group for a concert in early 2023 and to authorize Brinson to execute the contract upon final approval from the county attorney. The request was approved.