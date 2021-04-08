KENANSVILLE — Wendy Floyd Murphy of Duplin County who currently serves as the UNC Board of Governors vice chair, was re-elected to the board on March 24 during a House of Representatives general assembly.
The House voted 99-19 passing House Resolution 310 electing Murphy, Kellie H. Blue, Carolyn L. Coward, N. Leo Daughtry, John Fraley, and Reginald R. Holley to the Board of Governors, each for four-year terms commencing July 1, 2021.
Murphy serves on the UNC Budget and Finance Committee as well as on the Audit, Risk Management, and Compliance Committee and zealously advocates for accessible and affordable resources to help students secure jobs as they complete their studies.
Over the past few years the UNC System has seen record enrollment numbers and successful graduation rates. Murphy said that is part of a sustained focus on student success, access, and affordability.
“Our campuses and System Office have put a lot of work in, and I’m so pleased to see this work paying off,” said Murphy. “Recently, we celebrated five years of flat in-state tuition. We’re also seeing great success with the NC Promise program, which provides in-state tuition of $500 per semester at three of our incredible universities. I think our residents — and those from out of state — are continuing to recognize that UNC System schools offer an excellent yet affordable education. By remaining competitive, we will continue to attract a diverse group of students and help them find their own paths. We know that getting students to graduation leads to success later in life. Our chancellors and faculty are doing tremendous work to ensure that students reach their full potential.”
The former teacher graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a bachelor’s in elementary education. Her personal mantra is “Love what you do and do what you love. Life is too short to not be happy,” said Murphy. “It is also incredibly important to give back in whatever capacity we can to others.”
As an active member of the community, Murphy is well known for her philanthropic efforts, some of which include serving on the UNCW Board of Trustees (2005-2015), Harrells Christian Academy’s Board of Trustees and Governance, the River Landing Hope for Warriors Invitational and taking on various leadership roles with Wallace United Methodist Church. Murphy has also served on the Duplin County Education Foundation, the Duplin County Community Foundation, and the Vidant Duplin Hospital Board of Directors.
Murphy has been in the hospitality industry for nearly two decades. The businesswoman and her family manage Murphy Family Ventures, which include the Mad Boar Restaurant and the River Landing Community among others. She is the daughter-in-law of legendary pork-industry leader, Wendell Murphy.
Murphy and her husband Dell have two adult children, Wen and Regan.
Editor’s note: The Board of Governors has 24-voting members who are elected by the House of Representatives. Board members are responsible for the planning, development, and policies that affect all UNC System’s campuses. NC has one of the largest systems in the country with more than 240,000 enrolled students.