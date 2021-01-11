JACKSONVILLE — At its Jan. 5 meeting, the Onslow County Board of Education held its annual election for chairperson and vice-chairperson. Board members voted using a ballot system and elected member Bob Williams as board chairman and member Jeff Hudson as vice chairman.
Williams has served on the Onslow County Board of Education since May of 2014. In addition to his school board duties, he is a community leader, holding active roles with the Brigade Boys & Girls Club of Onslow County, the New River Rotary Club, as well as several other community organizations and committees.
Hudson has been a member of the board since December of 2018. His community leadership extends beyond the Board of Education through his involvement with organizations such as the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee, Trail Life USA, and his church, Tar Landing Baptist.
In his closing remarks at the Jan. 5 meeting, newly elected Chairman Williams said, “Thank you to my fellow board members for their confidence in me to lead the Onslow Board of Education.”