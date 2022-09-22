KENANSVILLE — Derrel Whaley, Solid Waste & Recycling director, and Town Manager Davis H. Brinson, were recently commended for their collaborative work putting together a team of citizens to remove debris off of Landfill Road.

“What I found to be very pleasing and rewarding is you had a citizen that really didn’t think anything was going to be done... thought it was just going to be another call that slipped through the cracks... having the opportunity to see the county come together and really perform and do what was necessary to help that community went a long way,” said Commissioner Wayne Branch.

