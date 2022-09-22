KENANSVILLE — Derrel Whaley, Solid Waste & Recycling director, and Town Manager Davis H. Brinson, were recently commended for their collaborative work putting together a team of citizens to remove debris off of Landfill Road.
“What I found to be very pleasing and rewarding is you had a citizen that really didn’t think anything was going to be done... thought it was just going to be another call that slipped through the cracks... having the opportunity to see the county come together and really perform and do what was necessary to help that community went a long way,” said Commissioner Wayne Branch.
Ryan Cox, president of Insight Planning & Development took to the floor next to conduct a public hearing for the Community Development Block Grant Neighborhood Revitalization application.
“We are here to obtain any citizen’s input into what we propose in our application for the funding, this is a housing repair program... specifically targeted at low to moderate-income households,” he explained. “The program is geared toward the houses... repairing, rehabbing and potentially reconstructing houses.”
After answering questions from the community he offered applications for anyone interested.
Next on the agenda was Melissa Kennedy, E-911 Addressing Project coordinator to conduct a public hearing to receive comments about the request to name Hickory Hill Lane, which is a new lane located in the 1700 Block of N. NC 11 and 903 Highway, in Kenansville. There were no public comments. The request for the naming of the lane passed.
George Futrelle, Assistant County Manager, and Airport Director shared with the board that Bob Quinn’s and Joe Bryant’s terms in the Duplin County Airport Commission had expired. He requested to reappoint Bryant and to appoint J. Grey Morgan to fill the vacant seat now that Quinn has retired. The Board moved to approve both appointees for a three-year term ending June 30, 2025.
Next on the agenda was Laura Jones, Duplin County Library director to request acceptance of two grants. One is the Library Services Technology Act Grant—Cardinal Consortium Migration Support Award in the amount of $10,000.
“This covers new equipment that we’ll have to purchase for the scanning of books, the checking in and out of materials,” explained Jones about the CCMS grant. The motion was approved.
The second grant is the State Library of NC Bright Ideas Grant Award in the amount of $14,480, which will be used for two privacy booths with laptops for patrons to use.
The booths are about four square feet each and allow a soundproof area for private video ZOOM calls.
“We’ll install one in the Warsaw branch and one here at the main branch... the grant covers those two booths, the laptops, and the chair that will go inside,” said Jones. The motion carried.
The next item on the agenda was the approval of a service contract with Insight Planning & Development, LLC, while the county searches for a new county planner.
“I believe it is beneficial to have a firm with planning skill and expertise to assist the public and the Duplin County Planning Board until a permanent replacement for Ms. Stalls can be named,” said Brinson, who has been filling in the position. He explained that Insight Planning & Development, LLC handles the planning services for a couple of other counties on a contractual basis.
“The contract sets a limit on the payment for services not to exceed $5,000,” said Brinson. “The contract will be terminated once a permanent county planner is hired.” The motion was approved.
The next item was a request for the Board to enter into a design-build agreement for pre-construction services with Daniels & Daniels Construction Company, Inc. for the Senior and Veterans Services Facility project.
“This agreement is for the programming portion of the pre-construction only, specifically to assess current and projected needs of the Services for the Aged and Veterans Services Departments through multiple meetings with staff. This will include information gathering and analysis of the space needs, functional relationship, and priorities for the project, with interior and exterior spaces,” said Brinson. He further explained that this will allow Daniels & Daniels Construction to propose a site plan as well as a proposed building floor plan, and provide the cost per square foot for the facility. The motion carried.
The next agenda item was presented by Angie Quinn, Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. Quinn explained the NC StreamFlow Rehabilitation Program funding available through the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for the Stream Flow Rehabilitation Program for creek clean-out work in the amount of $1,656,157. The board voted to approve.
Tim Wilson, County attorney appeared on behalf of Carrie Shields, Economic Development Director to present the contracts associated with the grants for Project Ginny and Project ACC. He offered to answer any questions and requested a motion to authorize Chairman Dexter Edwards to sign Project Ginny/eGourmet Solutions, Inc. Building Reuse Program Performance Grant Agreement and Project ACC/Warsawing Cabinets, LLC One NC Grant Agreements & Company Performance Agreement. The motion was approved.
Joe McKemey, PE with McDavid Associates appeared in front of the board to request the approval to submit a Golden LEAF Foundation SITE Program application for the construction of a new water supply well for the Duplin County water system to keep up with water system growth and demand.
He explained the NCDEQ Division of Water Infrastructure has funds available through the American Rescue Plan Act to help units of government with infrastructure needs.
“The program consists of three phases, two of which have already been completed. The first phase is identification, and the site has been an industrial site for 20-plus years. The due diligence has already been performed and so the third phase is development. The maximum grant is $1,000,000,” said McKemey. “Since Duplin County is currently designated as a Tier 1 county, they will receive a higher priority with the award of grant funding from this program.”
“Well F-1 was constructed in 1997. A replacement well is desired due to decreased capacity of the well,” he added.
The Golden LEAF Foundation has the SITE Program, which can provide 100% grant funding to improve industrial sites. The motion carried.
McKemey also requested approval to submit an Asset Inventory and Assessment Grant Application through the Division of Water Infrastructure for the Duplin County Water System. The NCDEQ Division of Water Infrastructure has funds available for units of government to conduct utility inventory and assessments. Funds can be used for GIS work, Capital Improvement planning,
Rate assessments, and inventory of assets to determine condition and functionality. The maximum grant application is in the amount of $400,000. Applications are due Sept. 30. The motion was carried.
Next was Semeka Bryant-Perry, Interim Human Resources director who presented the proposed updates to the policy approved at the Aug. 15 meeting and requested the approval of the revised Duplin County personnel policies for FMLA and Leave without pay sections. After a discussion, the motion was approved.
The item on the agenda was Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County Health director who requested to approve the reclassification of the WIC nutritionist I position to a WIC public health nurse II position. The request to reclassify the position is due to the difficulty in recruiting a nutritionist for the WIC program over the last two years.
The second request was the approval to employ an opioid project coordinator. This is the first step of Duplin County’s Opioid Settlement Response to oversee the county’s project, she explained.
The third request was the acceptance of the NC Office of Rural Health Medication Assistance Program grant in the amount of $21,983 to support a portion of the salary and fringe benefits for a bilingual medication assistance coordinator as well as supplies and software maintenance through July 31, 2023.
The fourth item was a request to accept ELC reopening school health liaison -AA 361 funding in the amount of $115,000. The continuation of funding will be used to provide temporary funding for the Duplin County Health Department to hire one public health nurse as school health liaison through May 31, 2023.
The meeting concluded with an update about the new Duplin County detention facility.
“I’ve heard back from Moseley Architects, who are the architectural firm who has been helping us design our new detention facility…” said Brinson. “They have formulated three different versions of the detention facility for the county based on the number of beds.”
Architects Todd Davis and Dan Mace will present the three plans to the commissioners during a work session scheduled for Sept. 29.