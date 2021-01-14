Wallace Town Manager Larry Bergman released the following statement on Thursday, Jan. 14:
Today, we received some good news regarding the Boney Mill restoration grant we have been working on for the past several months. We are “provisionally “ awarded $361,880 for improvements toward the restoration and preservation of the Boney Mill Pond Grist Mill.
We originally requested around $440,000 in grant funds so we will need to get details on what exactly was is still included as eligible in the project. There was some indication that because the actual water wheel and gears were not operational at the time of Hurricane Florence (several declared FEMA Disasters including Florence are why this grant program exists at all and is funded), it may not get fully funded to bring it back into full, original operation. As the letter suggests, there will be a contract to approve and several administration items that the project requires in order to be officially awarded the grant funds.
Big thanks to Rod Fritz for leading the grant process along with E.B. Pankuuk, of Stature Engineering, who among other things specializes in historic structures and who helped evaluate the mill, and Cynthia de Miranda of MDM Historical Consultants who completed the Preliminary Determination of Eligibility (PDOE) which was required to get the Boney Mill into the process of officially designated as a historic structure.
Getting the Grist Mill into shape, along with future Boney Mill Pond Park development and Rose House area improvements, this can be an excellent draw for the community in terms of historic tourism, an educational resource, and much more.
Finally, thank you to our Mayor and Council for supporting this project and for having the vision to protect the natural and historical elements of Boney Mill Park for the entire community to benefit from for years to come.