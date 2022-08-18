The University of Mount Olive (UMO) School of Agriculture and Biological Sciences recently hosted and trained several military veterans as part of a cooperative agreement with Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Lovay Singleton, President of the NC Chapter of Farmer Veteran Coalition. The three-day workshop called “Boots on the Farm,” provided information on a broad array of agricultural topics, including business and marketing, equipment safety, plant propagation, container gardening, vegetable and perennial crops, livestock production and forages, pollinators, soils, and conservation practices.

“The veterans were all so enthusiastic and eager to learn, especially with all the hands-on activities,” said Dr. Jennifer Bradley, Assistant Professor of Plant Science. “Whether they were moving fences, planting pumpkins, or extruding honey, they were eager to learn!”