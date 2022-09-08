Bragg Mutual Federal Credit Union held its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 2, in Liberty Square Shopping Center in Kenansville. The institution got its name from humble beginning serving civilians working at Fort Bragg in Cumberland county.
KENANSVILLE — Bragg Mutual Federal Credit Union held its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 2, in Liberty Square Shopping Center in Kenansville. The 70-year strong institution got its name from humble beginning serving civilians working at Fort Bragg in Cumberland county. From there, it expanded to serving all of Cumberland county, then Harnett, Bladen, and now Duplin counties. “Our goal is to be able to serve all of eastern North Carolina,” CEO Steve Foley said. Mr. Foley was recently named the National Small Credit Union CEO of the Year by a community of his peers. He was proud to share the vision and history of Bragg Mutual. “Four years ago, I was hired as CEO of this credit union. Small institutions are going away because they are being acquired–whether they are a bank or a credit union. Our Board of Directors said, ‘We don’t want to be acquired. We think we are good, but we are small. What do we need to do to grow?’ From there, we set our sights on growth, and now we are one of the fastest growing credit unions by asset size….We went from being in the Top 50 to now being the 22nd largest credit union in the state.”
A lot of people see the name and think you have to have a military connection to be a member with Bragg Mutual, but that is not true. “We see a lot of camouflage every day,” Mr. Foley said, “but we are a civilian credit union. Anyone that breathes in Eastern NC can become a member with us. We are known for direct-to-consumer financials like when you want to buy your son a car or purchase your neighbor’s house. We’d like to fill in the gap in smaller communities and see what we can do here.”