WARSAW — Shackle Free Community Outreach Agency, Inc. has bought a whirlwind of change to Duplin County since its start in 2019. CEO Chiquitta Lesene used her funds to start the organization along with her COO Benjamin Moore, both Duplin County natives. Since then, the organization has gone from no operating dollars to over 1.2 million dollars in partnered and collaborated grant funding which they plan to use for their many initiatives.
Shackle Free Community Outreach Agency’s mission is to promote self-reliance and to address all barriers that hinder the holistic well-being (mind, body, spirit) of individuals and families. Its purpose is to educate, inspire, advocate, consult, counsel, and increase awareness in historically marginalized rural communities of color and beyond, in support of a better way of life.
According to Lesene, they want it to be a one-stop-shop where holistic and outcome-based services can address the health, economic, racial, and social disparities within the county. Their goal is to attack the root causes of the conditions that contribute to the continuation of the issues within marginalized communities.
Both Lesene and Moore had a rough past. Lesene was a teen mom and Moore a five-time felon, but both of them changed their lives and are now business owners and community activists. She is also a part of several organizations some of which she is on the board. According to Lesene, the organization, which started well before its implementation through personal community projects, was inspired by her life story.
“I’m going to say that everything that we do here at Shackle Free, the foundation and mission of it originated from my life experiences. Everything that we have and everything that we do…In order to understand what Shackle Free is, you have to understand my shackles,” Williams explained.
Shackle Free Community Outreach Agency has had a successful track record in the community according to Lesene. He first community project, Camp Unity Next Generation, which was created in 2011, was a huge success. According to Lesene, Warsaw police expressed that the summer camp helped decrease the juvenile crime rates in Warsaw during its tenure.
Their organization offers several programs such as the Good Daddies Fatherhood Initiative, The Senior CARE Program, The Moms Support Group for those who have lost a child to juvenile crime and violence, The Buzz Virtual Town Hall, and the URWell NC better health initiative.
One of their main initiatives is The Community Health Ambassadors Training, which is a program Shackle Free Community Outreach Agency provides through partnerships with barbershops and beauty salons. According to Moore, they are a place of education and community bonding, especially in marginalized communities. A lot of times barbers and hairstylists become mentors to the community, so Shackle Free Community Outreach Agency decided to provide formal training that can be used to help.
This program partners with several reputable organizations such as Duke University, Harvard Medical School, and the CDC to provide certified training to these volunteers. They now have the most certified ambassadors in the state.
Since 2020, the organization has been able to help 120 seniors, 15 fathers, provide 864 meals and produce boxes, donate 2,191 toys through the Toys for Tots program, distribute 400 masks, and enroll 301 people into the URWell Program, among other charitable initiatives.
Shackle Free Community Outreach Agency has a new partnership with Conetoe Family Life Center. They provide fresh produce and at-home farming education to the community. The organization was started by Rev. Richard Joyner of Conetoe who grew up on a farm with his 12 brothers and sisters.
Joyner said he noticed that he was preaching at a lot of funerals of people who died from preventable causes such as diabetes. That is what sparked the organization. Now each year the organization grows 175 pounds of food on their 25 acres of land. 40-60% of what is grown is donated to the community. Conetoe has already donated food to families in Duplin County and hopes to continue partnering with Shackle Free Community Outreach Agency through community food drives and vaccination clinics. Their long-term goal is to help people learn to grow their crops.
“We will be providing information for people if they want to make their own garden to get in contact with us so they can take some courses online. We are planting double of what we need at the farm, so we will be able to give away seedlings and transplants so that people can start their own garden because supply chain issues are coming, and are honestly already here. We want people to have as much as they need,” explained Jessica Joyner, niece of Rev Joyner.
All services at Shackle Free Community Outreach Agency are free for anyone in the community. The main office is located in Warsaw, and they have two satellite offices, one in Jacksonville and the other in Burgaw. For more information or to volunteer, visit www.shacklefree.org.