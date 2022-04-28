This is the second part of a two-part series interview with NC State Board of Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell.
Q. What are some of the changes or initiatives that you have implemented in your time as the Board of Elections Director?
A. From day one, I came in knowing that the state law was going to decertify voting equipment in about one third of our counties... I came in June 2019 and that would be effective in December.
So, I immediately knew that we needed to certify new voting systems and get those deployed and all of that had to happen with public demonstrations, meetings before the board, consideration of modifications, getting commissioners to approve the funding, acceptance testing — all of that — before they could be used for a March 2020 Super Tuesday Primary.
We came in on two wheels, but we got it done, and we’ve not stopped since then.
We did initiate our Voter Confidence Campaign in the fall of 2019 and then we were putting in some new practices in 2020 with the new voting equipment, and it was on that very Super Tuesday Primary day that we learned of coronavirus...
We’ve managed elections through a pandemic and we had to consider, what could we do for the safety of voters, while also still moving forward with our security efforts. So, then we rolled out the absentee request portal as a means for the military overseas citizens to return their ballots, followed by a lawsuit that meant visually impaired voters could do the same.
We didn’t get the authorization to do that until July of 2020 and we had it in place before absentee ballots went out in the first part of September.
We knew that North Carolinians were not going to want to switch to all-mail voting, so we didn’t even attempt that. But we still had to consider that we would see an increase in that voting method. And so it was how do you manage that through a pandemic as well as safety procedures for in-person voting during the early voting period and Election Day.
So we partnered with BallotTrax so that people could track their ballot as it was sent out from the Board of Elections... So that was a big initiative of ours.
We completely revamped our website in 2020, for security reasons, but also accessibility reasons. Not only for the visually impaired but also for different languages.
We worked with DMV to provide the ability for a voter to register online if they were existing DMV customers – (People have) been able to do that with DMV — but this changed it to where they didn’t need to do a DMV service.
We have updated a lot of our forms to be more user-friendly, including our absentee materials, but also our voter registration form.
We’ve had the most lawsuits ever against the State Board of Elections during this period (at one point there were 32 active lawsuits), which has led to changes and then reverting back.
Also dealing with the rights of felons in their right to vote following their sentence or their time served and we’re still in that litigation, but that’s been something else we’ve addressed through my time period.
We also are modernizing our entire elections management system that handles voter registration statewide. It handles all the processes for checking people in during one-stop and Election Day and all of the coding that happens, and the geocoding that happens for redistricting.
That system was developed in 1998, and when I was a county elections director in 2012, we started talking about the need to modernize it, and when I came on, it still had not occurred. So we’ve undergone a major project plan to get that accomplished. We’re now in year one of a four-year plan that would get that completed.
We have implemented field support for our county offices. We have eight security and support technicians around the state who all have elections experience — which is really a necessity.
We’re the ninth largest state in the Union and so carrying that out, being an inclusive team that can deliver elections, requires that level of field support. Especially when we’re at a time that in my three years there have been about a third of the county directors mostly have retired after 25-30 plus years of service, but that means we have a new wave of folks who we need to train and be ready to support as they navigate this profession.
Q. How does the increasingly polarized and heated political environment affect your job and the role of the Board of Elections in providing a fair and balanced election process?
A. North Carolina has been a political hotbed for decades upon decades. We were purple before purple was a term... We’re the state where at the same time that Jim Hunt was Governor, Jesse Helms was our US senator. So you realize that that polarization has been there. It may just not have presented itself in the same way.
I try to keep that perspective of just knowing what our history is and recognizing that we’ve had a lot of different voices in our state no matter what their party affiliation might be. Or the fact that we have the option to be unaffiliated and that’s now our largest voter registration group in North Carolina.
In elections, it’s always been carried out in a bipartisan manner, our boards are made up of Democrats and Republicans, the state board, and the county elections boards. The precinct workers are Democrats and Republicans and often unaffiliated voters who are serving. And they’re the people that have been your school teacher or your baseball coach or might go to church with you.
When people know that, I think it takes some of that polarization off because now if you think about how elections are conducted, it’s no longer about the politics. It’s about knowing that the person that you see in the grocery store, the person that you trusted to educate your children are the same people that are carrying out your elections.
The polarization has definitely made it tough. What we really strive to have people know is that our entire objective is to carry out elections for all eligible voters. It’s not by party affiliation — It’s all eligible voters. And when we do that, we hang any partisan hat at the door. The only time that an elections official partisan preferences come into play is when they cast their own individual ballot, and otherwise, we have a real passion for the electoral process and seeing that people can exercise that right.
Q. When it comes to 17-year-olds and voting, what is the rule if they’re going to be 18 by the time the general election comes around?
A. The rule is that if you’ll be 18 by the time of the general election, then you can participate in the primary. So right now, a 17-year-old can register to vote and go and vote for the May 17 primary, as long as they’ll be 18 by the time of the general election in November.
The thought process behind that is that the primary is the nominating process, they’re not actually electing, it’s the party saying this is who’s going forward as our candidate to be possibly elected in November. So that’s sort of the logic behind why that’s allowed.
In some cases. I don’t believe it’s the case in Duplin this time, but in some cases, there might be a bond referendum or something like that, that’s on the primary ballot, and in those situations, we actually have to create a special ballot for 17-year-olds because they can’t vote on something that’s actually being elected at that time.
Q. Could you talk a little bit about online voting? is that just for the military and people living out of the country?
A. What our law does allow is for military or overseas citizens to return their ballot electronically to us, that has allowed for it to be sent by fax or by email, but that’s not ideal, especially in a world where we have to be so careful of phishing in our email, viruses that can be transmitted...
We actually established a portal that allows any voter to make their absentee request online. But for those who are military and overseas citizens, they can return it through that portal, which gives us a more secure method for them… The specifics about electronic transmission are specific to North Carolina law, so it’s part of the Uniformed Overseas Citizen Absentee Voting Act.
Once we established that portal, there was a lawsuit where the federal judge ruled that we would also implement that for visually impaired voters.
Q. What is your view on voter ID as it pertains to just North Carolina voting in general?
A. As elections administrators, we don’t even think about what our perspective is on it. Whether it’s photo ID or early voting hours or whatever the law says. That’s what we administer.
We thought we were going to have photo ID. We did for a very short window and then that got changed. And then when I first came on, we were actually at that point ready to go forward with photo ID again and had started all of our education materials — the outreach to the university and college system that was required for the ID requirements and then lawsuits happened. And so we sit waiting as well. Between the courts and the legislature, we get our instruction and that’s what we’ll do. Until then we just try to make sure that the systems we do have in place, adhere to the law and are administered properly.
We have a very strong list maintenance, as we call it, to make sure that our voter rolls are kept up-to-date and comply with the National Voter Registration Act, and the things that we can do until we know where we will be with voter ID.