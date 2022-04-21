KENANSVILLE — “I often tell the story that in many ways I was born into public service. My dad was mayor of Kenansville when I was born,” said North Carolina Board of Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell with a joyful glimmer in her eyes, as she sat down for an exclusive interview with the Duplin Times on April 12.
Born and raised in Duplin County, Brinson Bell is living proof that the sky is the limit when it comes to pursuing your dreams. As a woman who grew up in a small farming town, she learned the values of a tight-knit community at a young age.
“I was part of a class of 80 graduates at James Kenan High School, and in 10 plus million people in North Carolina I’m the one that gets elected. It was pretty surreal,” said Brinson Bell looking back at how it all got started. She shared that having a strong support system enabled her to achieve the goals she set her mind to accomplish.
“The teachers were so encouraging. I still hear from some of them, and that’s kind of a testament to this small-town world that I grew up in,” she added.
“I was fortunate enough to grow up just across town from my dad’s parents... I could ride my bike to the grocery store and the library,” said Brinson Bell. “On the weekends we would go and visit my other grandparents... I could pet the hunting dogs and get eggs from the chickens.”
Like most “Duplinians” she learned to drive in a farm, and became a voter as soon as she was eligible.
“I registered to vote with my best friend at 17 years of age,” said Brinson Bell, adding that some of her favorite memories growing up in Kenansville are of the moments shared with her family, most of whom served in county government.
“I think it was just instilled in us to be public servants,” said Brinson Bell. “It’s what I know to do.”
When asked how hailing from Duplin County influenced how she embraces her job as BOE director, she credited her life experiences and the work ethic she was inculcated growing up in Duplin.
“I think coming from a rural county, you learn to do more with less, and government often works that way. And when you work in elections, you wear a lot of hats and you have to do whatever the role requires you,” said Brinson Bell. “If that’s crawling up shelving and taking down boxes to dispose of records after their retention period, or if it’s hauling voting equipment around … You do what it takes.”
Brinson Bell reminisced about her time as county elections director in Transylvania County, also a rural area, and how that experience helped her relate and be in her role now.
“I understood that small community lifestyle... I remember we were needing to relocate some polling places and a fire department was an ideal location, but sometimes fire departments don’t want to open up as polling places,” she added, sharing that after meeting with the fire chief, he helped them establish more fire departments and rescue squad facilities as polling places.
“I could relate even though I didn’t look like I knew anything about fire departments, but my grandfather had helped form the Kenansville Fire Department, and my dad had been a volunteer firefighter, and he knew I could relate,” said Brinson Bell, sharing she understood his concerns.
“And I said I don’t want to get in the way of your operations. I know what it takes to provide those services... Let’s let the taxpayers see how these taxpayer dollars in these facilities are being put to use when there’s not a fire.”
Brinson Bell is the fourth State Elections director. She was first appointed in May 2019 and reappointed to a second term in May 2021. Earlier this year she was appointed to posts on three national boards working to improve elections and security.
“I’m the only one who has ever been a county elections director, may also be the only one who’s ever been a chief judge for all in place,” said Brinson Bell. “My work is to help guide and support all 100 county boards of elections and they know that I can relate. So many of them are similar in size, similar challenges economically and financially as Duplin. I try to keep that perspective — what would I need as a county elections director and what those counties are facing.”
During our one-on-one interview, we asked Brinson Bell what are some of the challenges and successes she has seen in Duplin County. She shared that one of the specific challenges for Duplin was having to adjust to a lot of changes.
“A few more than what we’ve experienced in most counties. Of course, I’ve only been state elections director since June of 2019, but in that time one director had just left. There was a new director, she left, and now there’s a third director. In my three years, there’ve been three election directors in Duplin County,” she added, further explaining that turnover was a challenge they are seeing in the profession.
“It’s a very complex profession. Used to be very administrative and now it’s a lot about technology and logistics. We’re designated as critical infrastructure now by the federal government, and so the person who holds that position really has to be very diverse in their skills. And in a lot of counties, the pay has not risen with the responsibilities,” said Brinson Bell.
“I was trying to help Duplin identify what are the job responsibilities and how can they compete. And I think it’s still a challenge for Duplin County and a lot of the rural counties and more economically distressed counties in our state, but it doesn’t change the fact that a lot of people think election folks only work two days out of the year and yet really what we’ve seen since 2020 is we haven’t stopped.”
According to Brinson Bell, new processes are often implemented during odd years when there is some lull time however the past two years have been nonstop.
“Our public records requests for every county went up significantly,” said Brinson Bell. “They increased demands on implementing better security practices and so forth, which meant that there’s just been a lot happening. Redistricting and that affected all the counties. We really just haven’t even caught our breath. We’re just running off of adrenaline and that’s no different for Duplin. I mean, especially to go through that transition of the number of directors in that time period.”
Having long-time serving members in the Duplin Elections Board has been an asset, as they are well connected to the community and its needs. Especially with Duplin being a geographically large county, with a small population and budget.
“That really becomes important when you’re trying to deal with the polling places and find poll workers and even make decisions like, what’s the right number of sites and hours and things for one-stop early voting,” said Brinson Bell speaking about delivering voting safely, accurately, and in an accessible way for all residents.
Q. Can you comment on any comparisons and disparities in what you see in the elections process in metro areas and what you see in rural areas like Duplin County?
A. The responsibilities of carrying an election, the tasks that are involved, the work that has to be done, the laws to comply with — all 100 counties have to do those same things.
The scale just changes when you compare a rural county to one of our largest counties... When you’re in a more urban county their population is so large, they have a staff dedicated to voting equipment and a staff dedicated to voter registration, and one dedicated to absentee by mail.
But a county like Duplin and most of the counties in North Carolina, don’t have the ability to have that large of a staff. So (the local BOE director) has to audit campaign finance reports, while she’s also processing absentee by mail requests while making sure that the voting equipment is getting tested in time for the election while making sure that the poll workers are being selected, and that the polling places are aware of the dates when they would be needed and so that’s the difference.
Every county is ensuring that all of those things happen, but when you deal with the counties like Duplin or some of our smaller or more rural counties, they have to be the Jack of all trades and carry it out.
We deliver to a conference before each election. So in an even year, we have two state conferences and in an odd year, we have one.
We also have what we call huddles every other week, where we give training or further instruction to the county elections staff so that they are constantly getting the reminders that they need or having processes reviewed because some things you don’t do for a while.
We don’t file candidates all the time, so when we are getting ready for candidate filing, we make sure we go over those processes with them as a refresher. When someone is a new director, they are required to go through new director training within a certain period of time to become certified through our program.
Even we provide services just to help them with social media posts. They don’t have time to create those or to think about what the consistent messaging can be, but our communications department here at the State Board creates those in such a way that they can be re-shared and reposted.
So, it’s working together, having those points of contact.
We’ve developed our own term of being team 101, and 100 county boards of elections and one State Board of Elections and trying to work together to support each other, and that really is probably the distinguishing factor.
You know those large counties, they are really good about sharing best practices. We do a lot of focus on that during our training. But the interesting thing too is to see the best practices that come out of these small counties because they figure out how to do more with less at times, and the innovation that comes from that sometimes is exactly what another county needs.
It might be as simple as developing a new way to present a poll workers’ manual or a color-coding system that helps to make that clearer for them. Sometimes those small ideas, spark bigger ideas when they’re shared, and so we try to do a lot of that too.
Q. What are some of the challenges that you foresee in coming years with the election processes?
A. Without a doubt, there will continue to be more emphasis on security, and putting in preventative measures is really the challenge to us right now.
That’s more secure than us trying to figure out how to address it if something does occur. We have the capability to do so but to be on the front end of putting in measures that keep folks from being able to access our voting equipment physically or electronically, our websites in any way, that’s gonna continue to be at the forefront.
People want to be able to vote at their convenience. With the size of the population that we have, facilities just aren’t adequate to have everyone vote on Election Day.
We’ve had early voting and absentee-by-mail voting in place for multiple decades now, and what we’ve seen is that people continue to want to make use of that early voting period. So looking at how to continue to deliver that in a way that keeps the bipartisan aspect of administering those elections in place, while also making it convenient for the voters Is something that will focus on because there’s a large part of our job that’s about customer service.
I think another challenge that we have is something that many professions are having — there are so many sources of information – so making sure that people understand that we are a trusted source and helping them to know that the information they’re getting is correct.
And in how we even penetrate all of those outlets of information, so that they are hearing what needs to be heard from us and that doesn’t seem to be changing. So I think that will continue to be a challenge that we’ll have in the future.
There have been threats made and harassing situations for election officials since 2020, and it means that it’s becoming harder to find people who are willing to be in the elections profession and people to work at those polling sites or voting sites.
I don’t know if that’s something we’re gonna deal with for a long period of time or if it’s just the here and now. I think finding those people who have a passion to do this, who are committed to doing this not for partisan reasons, but for the ability for anyone to exercise their right to vote, really becomes a challenge for the elections profession. It spills over to how we have to carry out elections, but It’s definitely something that has really been a focus for all election jurisdictions.
I’m active in the National Association of State election directors and it comes up in red and blue and purple states, it doesn’t matter. This transcends anything that is political.
And that goes back to your question about polarization and what we’ve seen. We’re dealing with situations even this week with election officials in our state.
We’ve received emails that tell us that we’re the most horrible people in the entire world and they’d like to see us hanged out on town square as if we still do that.
It was a hard day to look outside of this window and see a protest sign with my name on it questioning what I was doing with ballots, we don’t count ballots at the State Board of Elections, that’s done at a local level — It’s a tough environment.
It’s been tough, I mean, because I know that those people with those signs, they don’t know me, they don’t know that I’m just the girl who rode her bicycle up to the County Museum to learn about our history and would get vanilla cokes from the Kenansville drugstore and pick out record albums there — I’m still that girl.
And I just wanna see that people are able to be elected to office and exercise their right to vote.
That’s what my civic’s teacher, Mr. Williams at James Keenan High School, taught me. I remember those classes. And so it’s hard because I knew that we did everything we possibly could to ensure everyone’s safety and that their vote would count, and to know that that’s still questioned and it’s not understood, and the misconceptions.
Sometimes the voicemails that get left, are people screaming at us about voting equipment that we don’t even have certified in our state and is not used in our state, but they heard it through bad sources, really inaccurate sources, and that it’s an added layer to what is already a demanding profession.
The message that we continually try to convey is to seek out information from trusted sources. If it seems extreme, it probably is not accurate and sadly our social media feeds to that note, and that’s across the political perspective.
Read your local newspaper, watch local television, and rely on those sources. If you have a question about elections. Ask the people who are carrying it out. Ask your local Board of Elections Office or contact the State Board of Elections.
Find out what the law actually is and not someone’s skewed interpretation of it and you know the other thing that we really encourage is to be a pole worker. You don’t realize what all occurs until you arrived at that voting site at 5:30 in the morning. Worked that 14-hour day alongside people of different political parties... But that’s what we need to see more, more civic engagement, more civic service.
Q. What would you say is the single most pressing issue facing the election process in North Carolina?
A. I think from both, our perspective and the voters’ perspective, it’s confidence in the system.
We knew this as I came in as state elections director because the need for this industry to even be designated as critical infrastructure came about because of the heightened security concerns around elections, and the federal government’s recognition that there were vulnerabilities. That meant we needed to come under Homeland Security and have their guidance and partnership in order to have physical security, as well as cyber security, met.
So we actually launched what we call our Voter Confidence Campaign in 2019 to help people understand what has been in place for decades now and how we were going to improve those processes to secure our elections...
We just wanted people to understand that we’re not working behind a curtain, that transparency is key. The fact that we have bipartisan election officials on our boards and at the polling places, and how that all works to create a secure and accurate system in North Carolina.
As 2020 questions arose about elections in general. It just heightened our need to make people more aware and to help them understand that our law says that we cannot connect to the Internet with our voting systems and that there are no modems in our certified systems.
And just measures that we’ve taken, that have been in place. It’s not anything new. We’re just improving what we already know to do and then that’s carried out across all 100 counties.
Elections are run at the state and local levels. So you know each state does it differently, and so that’s the other part. It’s just to make sure that North Carolinians know what happened in North Carolina because that’s what is within our jurisdiction and what we can adhere to.
Editor’s Note: This is part one of a two-part series interview with NC State Board of Elections director, Karen Brinson Bell.