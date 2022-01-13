CALYPSO — Larry Cashwell was appointed as commissioner for the Town of Calypso at the January board meeting. Cashwell is filling the seat left vacant by Debbie Jones’ resignation shortly after the 2021 municipal elections. Jones stated that her resignation was due to personal reasons. Cashwell had the next highest number of votes in the municipal election and has served as commissioner previously.
During the board meeting each commissioner was appointed department responsibilities as follows: Commissioner Joanne Wilson: Public Safety, Beautification and Fire; Commissioner Brandon Nunn: Parks and Recreation; Commissioner Marty Taylor: Streets and Ditches, Commissioner Rubylene Lambert: Financial Officer, Cemetery and CDBG; Commissioner Cashwell: Water and Sewer.
On other business at the board meeting:
- A new personnel committee was established. Contacts for Duplin County Emergency Management mutual aid agreement were assigned. Mayor Tyndall will be primary contact, Commissioner Taylor will be alternant contact and Town Clerk Alice Dixon will be secondary alternant.
- The Planning Board requested for the town Board to have a public hearing to rezone two acres of property between Kornegay Street and Warren Street to residential. The Planning Board also requested to the Board to have a Public Hearing for the revised zoning ordinance. Both Public Hearings will be on Feb. 7 starting at 6 p.m.
- Sonia Guardado and Kristy Wagner from Duplin County Social Services presented the Federal Program of Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program. This program is made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and it is designed to help low income families with their water and sewer utilities. In order for the Calypso to participate there would need to be a signed agreement. Town attorney, Joey Ezzell reviewed the contract and advised that everything looked to be in order and pointed out that either party could withdraw from the contract with a 30-day written notice. All were in agreement to participate in the program.
- Personnel policy was reviewed and an amendment was made. From now on, employees will be paid on Tuesdays instead of Thursdays.
- Discussion was then turned to Parks and Recreation. Commissioner Nunn was asked to work with the Park Committee and the Recreation Committee to review their bylaws, to brainstorm and come up with a plan to better serve the citizens of Calypso. It was encouraged that Parks and Recreation be reminded that they serve at the pleasure of the board and should provide monthly accounting of activities, funds, etc. Commissioner Nunn shared some ideas that he had and stated that he didn’t see why the goals discussed couldn’t be met and will have a report at the February meeting.
- Mayor Tyndall presented invoices to be paid, one of which included expenditure to Cox & Edwards for a water outage on Albritton Street. The outage occurred Dec. 25 causing a temporary outage on North West Center Street, and other complaints of low water pressure. Town officials reported a request to flush the lines will be made to the public works department. The assistance of the Fire Department may be requested as well.
- Several complaints were discussed one being the condition of First Street especially the north end. Commissioner Taylor will obtain three bids and present them to the board.
- Other complaints consisted of trash and debris on the side of the road and ditch on Albritton Street. Also a hole in the area of an old septic tank at another residence. The hole has been filled in.
- The last complaint was about drivers speeding, most notably along Fourth Street. A representative from the Sheriff’s Office will be asked to attend the February meeting.
The next Town Board meeting for the Town of Calypso is scheduled for Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m., at 508 East Main Street.