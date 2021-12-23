CALYPSO — The Town of Calypso is one of 21 Community Development Block Grant — Neighborhood Revitalization projects the North Carolina Department of Commerce recently awarded.
Calypso will receive $750,000 in funding that will provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income residents as well as the opportunity to tailor a community development project to address the town’s most critical needs.
The neighborhood revitalization grant will not only help reinforce Calypso’s revitalization efforts and infuse the community with resources, but according to officials it will also support long-term recovery.
“Our most vulnerable communities are continuing to chart their path from this unprecedented pandemic,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “
CDBG funds are awarded to enhance the vitality of communities by providing adequate housing, suitable living environments, infrastructure development, and expanding economic opportunities.
“These neighborhood revitalization grants will help us build stronger and more resilient communities across our state,” said Governor Roy Cooper.
The CDBG program is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program administered in part by N.C. Commerce.